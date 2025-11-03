Some people change the world not through grand gestures, but through their relentless determination to support others. Rob Burrow was one of those people.

When life handed him the cruel diagnosis of motor neurone disease in 2019, at the age of 37, he refused to be defined by the condition that would sadly claim his life.

Five years ago he shared a dream with his consultant, Dr Agam Jung, that he wanted to create a place that treats patients as people, not the condition, and is dedicated to wrap-around support for those effected by MND.

Today that dream from the Leeds Rhinos rugby legend has become a reality with the official opening of The Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease at Seacroft Hospital — a beacon of hope, compassion, and innovation for everyone affected by MND.

The new centre stands as a testament to courage and community, having been made possible thanks to a £6.8 million fundraising campaign, led by Leeds Hospitals Charity and supported heavily by Kevin Sinfield and the wider Leeds Rhinos and Leeds communities.

Kevin Sinfield and Rob Burrow | Steve Riding

More than 17,000 donors have contributed so far, and the charity is continuing to fundraise as part of ongoing efforts to transform lives for people living with MND and to support their loved ones.

Dr Agam Jung, Consultant Neurologist at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust and Director of The Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease, said: “It has been five years since the germination of the idea to build this centre – a legacy of Rob’s strength, his family’s support, and the compassion of an entire community.

“I’m so grateful to so many people who have worked together to make this dream a reality.

“I was very pleased when Rob fully embraced the Leeds MND Service ethos of ‘Living in the Now’. He wanted to leave a legacy for people to be able to do so, and this has spread across the MND community.

“All of us who work in this incredible new centre will focus on providing the very best care and community for families and patients to do just that.”

Rob Burrow thanks fans at Headlingley | Steve Riding

The vision for the centre and the influence of the design involved Rob Burrow and his wife Lindsey, a physiotherapist with Leeds Teaching Hospitals, and his parents Geoff and Irene.

For the first time in the Leeds MND service, there will be a space to focus on vital MND research, bringing scientists, clinicians, and patients closer together. Two research projects are also due to start in early 2026, funded through the charity.

Esther Wakeman, CEO of Leeds Hospitals Charity said: “When we launched the fundraising appeal with Dr Jung and the Burrow family in September 2021, we could have never imagined the outpouring of support it would receive, from right across the country. In just three years, we were able to reach the £6.8 million target.

“We would like to say a special thanks to Kevin Sinfield CBE, for his heroic fundraising, going above and beyond in honour of his friendship with Rob, and he goes again this year with his latest challenge. He has inspired so many people.

“This centre has only been made possible thanks to each and every person who donated, and as well as being a lasting legacy for our late patron, Rob Burrow CBE, it is also a legacy to all of you who got behind our appeal.

“ As a first of its kind in the UK, we are excited to see how this centre will have a transformative impact and make a real difference for people living with motor neurone disease, their loved ones, and the hardworking staff.”

Lindsey Burrow, together with Maya, nine, Macy, 12, and Jackson, five, made permanent handprints in concrete slabs to be used in the landscaping of the new Rob Burrow Centre for MND. | James Hardisty

Sally Hughes, director of services and partnerships at the MND Association said: “The Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease marks a transformative moment in care for people with MND in Leeds and across West Yorkshire.

“This purpose-built facility, inspired by our late patron, will provide a supportive and compassionate environment for everyone affected by MND – for the person diagnosed and their family too which is so important when facing such a life-changing disease.

“Through our partnership with Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, we’ve committed significant funding towards health and social care professionals based at the new centre, which includes our new MND Association Research Nurse who will boost MND research opportunities in Leeds.

“We’re incredibly proud to see Rob’s legacy come to life in a centre that reflects the excellence he championed.”