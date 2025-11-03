The Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease opens in Leeds

13 inspirational photos as the new Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease opens in Leeds

By Laura Collins
Published 3rd Nov 2025, 15:19 GMT

It’s been a moment the family of Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow have dreamed of over the last five years.

The Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease (MND) was officially opened at Seacroft Hospital, in Leeds, on Monday.

Today the Yorkshire Evening Post had a first look behind the scenes at the new first purpose-built centre dedicated entirely to MND care, research and support.

The centre been made possible thanks to a £6.8 million fundraising campaign, led by Leeds Hospitals Charity and supported by Burrow’s friend and former Leeds Rhinos teammate Kevin Sinfield.

More than 17,000 donors have contributed so far to the centre and patients, their families, clinical specialists and the wider MND community have all been involved in its design.

The building work has been completed less than 18 months after Rob Burrow died in June 2024.

Lindsey Burrow is pictured with her children, Macy, Maya and Jackson at the new centre in Leeds.

1. Family

Lindsey Burrow is pictured with her children, Macy, Maya and Jackson at the new centre in Leeds. | National World Resell/ Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
MND Patient Ian Flatt is pictured with his wife Rachael Flatt at the centre which was officially opened today.

2. Support

MND Patient Ian Flatt is pictured with his wife Rachael Flatt at the centre which was officially opened today. | National World Resell/Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Staff pictured at the Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease, which opened at Seacroft Hospital, Leeds. Liz Gilderoy Occupational Therapist, Jenna Jordan Nurse, Ally Whelan Physiotherapist, Dr Rachel Dodds Clinical Psychologist and Emelda Veraque Senior Research Nurse

3. Caring staff

Staff pictured at the Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease, which opened at Seacroft Hospital, Leeds. Liz Gilderoy Occupational Therapist, Jenna Jordan Nurse, Ally Whelan Physiotherapist, Dr Rachel Dodds Clinical Psychologist and Emelda Veraque Senior Research Nurse | National World Resell/Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Lindsey Burrow is pictured with her children, Macy, Maya and Jackson pictured at the new centre in Seacroft today.

4. Family first

Lindsey Burrow is pictured with her children, Macy, Maya and Jackson pictured at the new centre in Seacroft today. | National World Resell/Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Dr Stuart Currie is pictured with a brain scan on the one of the screens at the centre which opened its doors on Monday in Seacroft.

5. Imaging

Dr Stuart Currie is pictured with a brain scan on the one of the screens at the centre which opened its doors on Monday in Seacroft. | National World Resell/Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Liz Gilderoy Occupational Therapist and Ally Whelan Physiotherapist pictured at the new centre in Leeds.

6. Therapsists

Liz Gilderoy Occupational Therapist and Ally Whelan Physiotherapist pictured at the new centre in Leeds. | National World Resell/Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:MNDRob BurrowLeeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice