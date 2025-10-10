Leeds Rhinos icon Kevin Sinfield reveals Headingley finish to 7 in 7: Together challenge

By Peter Smith
Published 10th Oct 2025, 16:24 BST
Leeds Rhinos icon Kevin Sinfield will run from near York to AMT Headingley Stadium on the final leg of this year’s epic feat to support the motor neurone disease (MND) community.

The 7 in 7: Together challenge will conclude at Sinfield’s former home ground on Sunday, December 7, after earlier ultra-marathons in East Anglia, Ireland, Wales, Sheffield, Cumbria and Scotland. The ex-Rhinos captain and his team will run from Queen Ethelburga’s school, at Thorpe Underwood, near York, through Green Hammerton, Cattal, Wetherby, Linton, East Rigton and Bardsey before entering Leeds via Moortown and Meanwood.

placeholder image
Sinfield will set off the inaugural Leeds Santa Dash at Leeds Beckett University’s Headingley campus ahead of completing the final extra mile with members of the MND community at Leeds Beckett. Each day of this year’s week-long challenge will be broken down into seven kilometre blocks which Sinfield must complete inside the hour, before setting off on the next leg.

Kevin Sinfield's latest ultra-marathon challenge will finish in Leeds on December 7. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.placeholder image
Kevin Sinfield's latest ultra-marathon challenge will finish in Leeds on December 7. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

Sinfield said, “It is great to be coming back to Leeds for the first time since 2023. It will be a very special day, especially with us being able to add a mass participation element to the final day with the Santa Dash. AMT Headingley holds so many special memories for me and it will be wonderful to arrive into the stadium with our 7 in 7 team and conclude this year’s challenge.” Click here to make a donation to support MND causes.

