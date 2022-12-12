More than a year ago the Government committed at least £50m to help find new therapies, and eventually a cure, for MND, a condition in which the brain and nerves progressively degenerate. But the Department of Health and Social Care was accused of withholding the research funding following the death of former Scotland rugby international Doddie Weir in November.

The Motor Neurone Disease Association said none of the money has been released to researchers. And former Rhinos captain Sir Kev questioned why scientists could not access the funding, while his ex-Rhinos team-mate Burrow – who also has MND – also accused ministers of holding back the cash.

“How many more warriors die before this stupid Government give the £50 million they said they would give?” he asked on Twitter.

Former Leeds Rhinos star Kevin Sinfield, pictured with club legend Rob Burrow, at Headingley Stadum.

And Health Secretary Steve Barclay has now said he will “slash red tape” to provide the funding to biomedical research centres. Motor neurone disease can have a devastating impact on people’s lives, and I’m determined to help accelerate research to find a cure and develop innovative treatments,” he said.

“We’ve already invested millions to improve treatments and our understanding of this condition but there’s more we can do and that’s why I’m now slashing red tape to fast-track funding and ensure it reaches frontline researchers more quickly. I’m grateful to the United to End MND campaign for their work raising awareness and I warmly congratulate Kevin Sinfield on his epic achievement completing seven ultra-marathons, as well as remembering the late Doddie Weir for his outstanding contribution over the past five years.”

Former Rhinos captain Sir Kev has raised millions in funding towards the cause himself through various challenges. His latest in November involved running around 40 miles for seven successive days.

Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy Secretary Grant Shapps said: “Some of the UK’s brightest and best scientific minds are battling to find treatments – and one day, a cure – for the cruel and devastating condition that is motor neurone disease. We have invested millions of pounds in supporting them in that fight, but we are committed to doing more.

“Today’s measures will cut unnecessary red tape, getting that vital funding to the front line faster, as well as investing more in the crucial work that our world-leading scientists and researchers are doing.”

The United to End MND campaign, which includes the MND Association, MND Scotland, My Name’5 Doddie Foundation and LifeArc, welcomed the funding but said it falls short of creating a national research institute that it has been campaigning for.

