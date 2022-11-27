The former Scotland international's death was announced by his family and the Scottish Rugby Union on Saturday evening.

Weir, who won 61 Scotland caps before retiring in 2004, was diagnosed with MND in 2016 and used his profile to push for better research to be carried out into the disease, as well as appealing for improved care to be given to those afflicted by it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although his battle with MND gradually took its toll, Weir continued his fundraising campaign and set up the 'My Name'5 Doddie' foundation. While Weir never played the 13-man code, he developed a close relationship with Super League club Leeds Rhinos after their former player Burrow was diagnosed with MND in 2019.

The former Scotland international’s death was announced by his family and the Scottish Rugby Union on Saturday evening (Photo: David Davies/PA Wire)

Like Weir, Burrow has also raised awareness of MND through considerable charity work. Earlier this month, Weir met with former Rhinos player Kevin Sinfield at the start of his 'Ultra 7 in 7' challenge, when he ran seven 'ultra marathons' in as many days for MND-related causes.

In a Twitter post, Burrow said: "So sad to hear the news of the passing of my mnd hero Doddie Weir. I'm sorry to say, how many more warriors die before this stupid government give the 50m they said they would give.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm absolutely gutted to see my friendly giraffe die. You are the reason for being so positive RIP."

In November 2021, the Government committed at least £50 million to help find new therapies, and eventually a cure, for MND, a condition in which the brain and nerves progressively degenerate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rob Burrow has paid tribute to 'warrior' Doddie Weir following his death at the age of 52

Sinfield also paid tribute to Weir. "Doddie was a giant as a player, but his campaigning following his MND diagnosis made him a colossus," the former Rhinos captain said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am honoured to have been able to call Doddie my friend and I know his spirit lives on in all of us who knew him. He will always be a champion."

In a statement released via the SRU, Weir's family spoke of his determination through adversity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Doddie was an inspirational force of nature. His unending energy and drive and his strength of character powered him through his rugby and business careers and, we believe, enabled him to fight the effects of MND for so many years," the Weir family statement read.

"Doddie put the same energy and even more love and fun into our lives together: he was a true family man. It is difficult to put into words how much we will miss him. MND took so much from Doddie, but never his spirit and determination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He battled MND so bravely and whilst his own battle may be over, his fight continues through his foundation until a cure is found for all those with this devastating disease."

World Rugby chairman Sir Bill Beaumont paid tribute to a "remarkable man". Beaumont said: "Today, the rugby family mourns one of its most inspirational members. His strength of character was unwavering, inspiring and moving.

Advertisement Hide Ad