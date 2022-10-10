However, struggles with severe depression and anxiety left Ben, from Beeston, unable to pass the majority of exams in his second year studying at sixth form.

After leaving school, his mental health deteriorated and by his own admission, he became a social recluse.

Ben, now 24, explained: “I went from being a grade A student at GCSEs to failing every exam I took in my last year of school.

Ben now works for international infrastructure group Balfour Beatty.

“After I left school, the depression took over and I retreated into myself for years.

“I spent a few years just unemployed, not really sure what do with myself, not really sure what to do with my life.”

His mental state was not helped by the Covid-19 pandemic, as he had to deal with the fears it came with while settling into his first ever job.

He said: "It really hit my mental health. Luckily, I managed to keep going throughout but it challenged me.

As an ambassador for the Prince’s Trust, he is now determined to inspire others. Image: Ian Jones for the Prince's Trust

"I was in a first job and had those anxieties about holding it down. It was my first job ever, new place, new stuff, but all of that was amplified by the fears of Covid.

"The pandemic was a very strange time for most people in that they got brought out of work, they were on furlough or working from home. I was learning how to work in an office in a pandemic.”

Years of unemployment followed school and the pandemic presented fresh challenges but in 2022, Ben is in a drastically different position.

He is now a data analyst apprentice for international infrastructure group Balfour Beatty and although his mental health struggles have not completely evaporated, he is no longer retreating into himself.

His step back into employment and the restoration of his confidence and self-worth was aided by the Prince’s Trust, a charity which aims to help young people get their lives on track.

Ben said; “I ended up finding the Prince's Trust through Jobcentre Plus and went through their 12-week team building programme.

"It got my confidence up and got me connections of at Balfour Beatty, who ended up employing me.”

The 12-week programme thrust Ben into numerous activities he had not previously envisaged himself doing, such as kayaking and abseiling.

Ben explained: "It's been a massive change to be honest. The Ben that went into that course didn't really think he could do anything. I had very, very low confidence, part of the reason I wasn't able to get a job is because when I applied it was half-hearted.

"I didn't think I could function in society, I didn't think I could hold a job down, I don't think I could work anywhere. It gave me a chance to reconnect with some people and realise that I do have value.

"That got my career started and it has only being going upwards since.”

As an ambassador for the Prince’s Trust, he is now determined to inspire others and is one of the faces of the charity’s ‘Class of Covid’ campaign.

The campaign aims to “drive awareness of young people across the UK who are struggling with the repercussions of the pandemic, and who will be hit hard by the cost-of-living crisis”.

Ben said: “The campaign has been an absolute pleasure to take part in to be honest. They reached out to ask if I was interested.

"I got to do a whole bunch of things I'd never done before. I call this the Prince's Trust effect, there's something I can never picture myself doing but then because of the Prince's Trust, I'm doing it.

“I'm on billboards, I'm on telly, I'm doing interviews, it's been such a change. It feels like such a rapid journey.”