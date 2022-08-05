Millcroft House in Seacroft Leeds is a purpose-built residential rehabilitation service.

It can support up to 10 adult men with mental health needs, with eight living in the accommodation at the time of the inspection.

The accommodation is spread over two floors.

There are four self-contained apartments, a further six ensuite bedrooms and several large communal rooms.

The service has the benefit of a large enclosed garden area and is situated close to local amenities, CQC inspectors said.

The care home was praised by inspectors who found it to be clean and well maintained with knowledgeable staff.

Medicines were managed safely and needs were assessed correctly.

Inspectors said: "The service used the 'Recovery Star' to help people using the service set goals and measure their progress to recovery.

"The Recovery Star is designed for adults managing their mental health and recovering from mental illness.

"People were supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives and staff supported them in the least restrictive way possible and in their best interests; the policies and systems in the service supported this practice."

Staff had completed a range of training and all staff received regular supervision from the management team, inspectors said.

"The service was well managed", their report continued.

"A new manager had recently joined the service and they were being supported by the Assistant Director and Quality Assurance Manager.

"We saw evidence that the management team had made changes in a number of areas and staff spoke positively about these improvements.

"Accidents, incidents and complaints were investigated and responded to appropriately."

The care home was first registered with the CQC on October 19, 2020

This was their first inspection - which took place in June 2022.

One resident told inspectors "Staff speak to me well, they don't raise their voice."

"Some people were helped to find paid employment", inspectors added.

"Mindfulness and relaxation sessions were regularly held to help people find ways of coping with their anxieties and stress.

"People were supported to keep in contact with those who were important to them."

The centre has been contacted for comment.

Katie Pilkington, assistant director at Active Pathways, which runs the service, said: “We are so proud of our team at Millcroft for their hard work, passion and dedication to support the development of our new service over the last two years. To see this reflected and recognised by the Care Quality Commission is well deserved and will continue to motivate both our organisation and team to maintain and build on the quality of care provided to residents across all our services”