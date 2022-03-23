Leeds reflects after two years of Covid pandemic - 'Our new collective values are helping us through'

It is exactly two years since the first national lockdown was announced by the Government, itself two days after the first Covid death in Leeds.

March 2020 was an unusual time for the city, with streets standing empty and citizens confined to their homes for all but one hour a day. Since then, many have faced tragedy, either directly or indirectly, from the disease which has killed more than 2,000 people in the city.

We take a look at what is being done to commemorate the past two years, what should be done and how things have changed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A normaly bustling Briggate during the third Covid lockdown.

How has Covid changed us as a people?

Dr Charki Moon is a social psychologist based at Leeds Beckett University. He has done specific studies into the behaviour of the public with regards to the Covid pandemic.

He said: "We considered conspiratorial beliefs and found when people feel more disgust towards their political system, they are more likely to have conspiratorial beliefs. This can impact on people's behaviour when it comes to being compliant around Covid-19 rules.

"I think one thing that we have taken from Covid-19 is that people have become more sensible with thinking about others. British culture is usually more individualistic, but our collective values are now playing a key role in the pandemic - people doing things like wearing masks and thinking of others.

"I am hoping this continues into the future - it should be positive in helping to create a better country."

How will Leeds mark the anniversary?

A minute's silence took place Leeds this lunchtime, with people encouraged to come together to observe the national silence to honour loved ones who have died, as well as to reflect on the challenges overcome.

Civic buildings will also be lit up in yellow during this evening in honour of those who lost their lives to the disease.

A virtual death café run by Leeds Bereavement Forum took place this afternoon to provide a dedicated space to encourage discussion about death and dying in a relaxed environment.

Leeds City Council leader James Lewis (Lab) said: “There’s absolutely no doubt that Covid-19 has had an enormous impact on all our lives.

"This annual day will give us all time to pause and think about this unprecedented loss and the grief many people have experienced in the days ahead. I’d encourage everyone to play their part and find time to pause and reflect for a while.”

What should be done?

Natalie Smith, from Cookridge, lost her father John Barry Smith to pneumonia caused by Covid back in January 2021. He was 76. She believes the city could do more to commemorate the 2,156 people who lost their lives with Covid in the city since the pandemic began.

"This is the day of reflection," she said. ""I feel like people are forgetting that Covid happened. There could have been a big event in Millenium Square, for example, just for people to remember.

"I have seen other cities are doing things. I just feel like Leeds has gone 'nah, we won't bother'."

Natalie went on to praise the Covid memorial woodland, which is set to be created in Middleton, but added it would be better in a more central location in the city.