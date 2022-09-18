16 photo gems take you back to 1950s Beeston

3. Beeston in the 1950s

Old brick built cottages in Back Fold off Town Street in 1954. One of these cottages may have been 'Old Cooke Sowdens' where a huge mangle was situated for the use of the community on washdays. Another mangle for extracting excess water from the clothes was at Anne Chadwicks at the rear of the Punchbowl.

Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service