GP Patient Survey: 26 of the best surgeries in and around Leeds as rated by patients

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 20th Jul 2024, 16:30 BST

A new survey has revealed the best GP practices in Leeds, as rated by patients.

The annual GP Patient Survey, independently conducted by Ipsos for NHS England, gathered responses from about 760,000 patients nationwide.

Among the questions asked to patients are about overall satisfaction with GPs across England.

Don’t miss any of the latest stories and breaking news from Leeds with our free daily newsletter

It comes as national satisfaction levels saw a dip in recent years, hitting their lowest in 2023 since the survey's inception. As part of the last survey, only 71.3% of patients described their GP service as "good" or "very good".

Despite the overall decrease in satisfaction, some GP practices in and around Leeds have set themselves apart. We've compiled a list of the top 26 practices based on the percentage of patients who rated their service as "good" or "very good".

Here is the full list, with the highest rated at the end -

Of the 115 people who responded to the survey, 85 per cent described their overall experience of Abbey Grange Medical Practice, on Norman Street, as good.

1. Abbey Grange Medical Practice

Of the 115 people who responded to the survey, 85 per cent described their overall experience of Abbey Grange Medical Practice, on Norman Street, as good. | Google

Photo Sales
Of the 121 people who responded to the survey, 85 per cent described their overall experience of St Martins Practice, on Chapeltown Road, as good.

2. St Martins Practice

Of the 121 people who responded to the survey, 85 per cent described their overall experience of St Martins Practice, on Chapeltown Road, as good. | Google

Photo Sales
Of the 129 people who responded to the survey, 85 per cent described their overall experience of The Medical Centre, on York Road, as good.

3. The Medical Centre

Of the 129 people who responded to the survey, 85 per cent described their overall experience of The Medical Centre, on York Road, as good. | Google

Photo Sales
Of the 105 people who responded to the survey, 85 per cent described their overall experience of Moorfield House Surgery, on Wakefield Road, as good.

4. Moorfield House Surgery

Of the 105 people who responded to the survey, 85 per cent described their overall experience of Moorfield House Surgery, on Wakefield Road, as good. | Google

Photo Sales
Of the 119 people who responded to the survey, 86 per cent described their overall experience of Thornton Medical Centre, on Green Lane, Tong Road, as good.

5. Thornton Medical Centre

Of the 119 people who responded to the survey, 86 per cent described their overall experience of Thornton Medical Centre, on Green Lane, Tong Road, as good. | Google

Photo Sales
Of the 104 people who responded to the survey, 86 per cent described their overall experience of Foundry Lane Surgery, on Moresdale Lane, Seacroft, as good.

6. Foundry Lane Surgery

Of the 104 people who responded to the survey, 86 per cent described their overall experience of Foundry Lane Surgery, on Moresdale Lane, Seacroft, as good. | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice