The annual GP Patient Survey, independently conducted by Ipsos for NHS England, gathered responses from about 760,000 patients nationwide.

Among the questions asked to patients are about overall satisfaction with GPs across England.

It comes as national satisfaction levels saw a dip in recent years, hitting their lowest in 2023 since the survey's inception. As part of the last survey, only 71.3% of patients described their GP service as "good" or "very good".

Despite the overall decrease in satisfaction, some GP practices in and around Leeds have set themselves apart. We've compiled a list of the top 26 practices based on the percentage of patients who rated their service as "good" or "very good".

Here is the full list, with the highest rated at the end -

1 . Abbey Grange Medical Practice Of the 115 people who responded to the survey, 85 per cent described their overall experience of Abbey Grange Medical Practice, on Norman Street, as good. | Google Photo Sales

2 . St Martins Practice Of the 121 people who responded to the survey, 85 per cent described their overall experience of St Martins Practice, on Chapeltown Road, as good. | Google Photo Sales

3 . The Medical Centre Of the 129 people who responded to the survey, 85 per cent described their overall experience of The Medical Centre, on York Road, as good. | Google Photo Sales

4 . Moorfield House Surgery Of the 105 people who responded to the survey, 85 per cent described their overall experience of Moorfield House Surgery, on Wakefield Road, as good. | Google Photo Sales

5 . Thornton Medical Centre Of the 119 people who responded to the survey, 86 per cent described their overall experience of Thornton Medical Centre, on Green Lane, Tong Road, as good. | Google Photo Sales

6 . Foundry Lane Surgery Of the 104 people who responded to the survey, 86 per cent described their overall experience of Foundry Lane Surgery, on Moresdale Lane, Seacroft, as good. | Google Photo Sales