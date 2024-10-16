Leeds Teaching Hospitals: Patients urged not to attend A&E unless seriously ill amid 'extremely busy' wards
Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust issued the statement warning of long waits. It also insisted that patients should go to minor injuries units or pharmacists for advice when needed.
It said: “Our Emergency Departments are always busy, and our teams manage this really well but there are long waits at the moment.
“If you are not seriously ill, our hospitals may not be the best place for you to get the treatment you need.
“For people who need immediate medical help where it isn’t an emergency, NHS 111 is available on the phone and online 24 hours-a-day, seven days-a-week.”
The statement added: “Minor injury units or walk-in centres can help with injuries or illnesses where people cannot get a GP appointment or it’s not an emergency.
“Local pharmacists can also give advice on illnesses and the medicines needed to treat them.
“Information about where to find help in Leeds can be found here: https://www.leedsth.nhs.uk/stay-well
“Thank you for your support.”
