Time to dig deep to raise £5m to build a Rob Burrow Centre for motor neurone disease in Leeds - YEP Comment
Let’s do this for Rob Burrow – and the thousands of people who are suffering from Motor Neurone Disease.
That is the rallying cry on our front page today as the Yorkshire Evening Post throws its support behind the mammoth fundraising effort to open a brand new centre in Leeds dedicated to the treatment of MND.
We’re teaming up with Leeds Hospitals Charity as part of its campaign to raise the £5m needed for the centre which will be named after Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow.
It is set to become a flagship centre for both the treatment of patients with MND and also research into the condition and possible cures.
The fundraising effort has been kick-started by Rob’s good friend and former Rhinos teammate Kevin Sinfield, with £1.19m raised to date with Gift Aid included.
Rob’s wife Lindsey is hoping that her beloved husband can open the new centre himself, so time is of the essence.
We’re all Leeds aren’t we – so let’s do this for one of our own.
