Prime Minister commits £50m for MND treatment research following campaign spearhead by Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow

Rob Burrow. PIC: Getty

Writing in the Sunday Express, Boris Johnson says the funding will "transform the fight" against the disease, which he says "kills six people" in the UK every day.

His pledge comes after campaigners and charities called for more investment into targeted MND research.

Rob, who has been battling MND himself and helped raised thousands towards research, said: "This is amazing news. It could not have happened without you and your wonderful team fredi. Thank goodness I was lucky enough to meet you, sally and Claire.

"You have been the deciding factor in the u turn of government. Thanks so much for every sufferer."

Mr Johnson wrote: "We cannot continue like this. So we are going to throw the full weight of government, industry and civil society behind a new British-led scientific mission to transform the fight against this devastating disease.

"And I believe we can do it."

The Prime Minister said the funding would be used to "turbo-charge" the search for new therapies and drugs which could potentially improve the life chances of those who are diagnosed with the "cruel and debilitating" illness.

Mr Johnson added: "Together we can turn Motor Neurone Disease from a terminal illness to a treatable condition, giving new hope to anyone diagnosed and to all their loved ones who care for them."

In a post on Twitter, Rob's dad, Geoff Burrow, said: "What wonderful news that the Government have agreed to the £50 million pounds, over 5 years, to fund finding a Cure for MND.

Thank you to everyone for all your support - too many people to thank personally. God Bless you all."

Sally Light, chief executive of the MND Association, called the investment "game-changing", writing in the Express: "It is no exaggeration to say that the funds the Government is today committing to targeted MND research will change lives and save lives."

