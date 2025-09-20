With Ofsted no longer publishing single-word ratings, The Telegraph has created a new secondary school league table for 2025.
This ranking system uses a unique 40-point scoring system built on 10 key indicators, including exam results, class sizes, and pupil progress. It allows parents to see how schools in Leeds compare against national standards, and to make confident, informed choices.
Using Leeds station as a central postcode for the city, the schools listed achieved a rating of ‘Well Below Average’ in the 2023/24 academic year.
After ranking 14 of the best secondary schools in Leeds, here are eight of the worst as ranked by The Telegraph...