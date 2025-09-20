The eight worst-rated secondary schools in Leeds ranked by The Telegraph's 2025 league table

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 20th Sep 2025, 16:30 BST

The best and worst-performing secondary schools in Leeds have been ranked by The Telegraph’s league table.

With Ofsted no longer publishing single-word ratings, The Telegraph has created a new secondary school league table for 2025.

This ranking system uses a unique 40-point scoring system built on 10 key indicators, including exam results, class sizes, and pupil progress. It allows parents to see how schools in Leeds compare against national standards, and to make confident, informed choices.

Using Leeds station as a central postcode for the city, the schools listed achieved a rating of ‘Well Below Average’ in the 2023/24 academic year.

Keep up to date with all the latest and breaking news in Leeds with the YEP’s new WhatsApp channel

After ranking 14 of the best secondary schools in Leeds, here are eight of the worst as ranked by The Telegraph...

Dixons Unity Academy, located on Whingate Road, Armley, scored an overall rating of 'Well Below Average' and a GCSE 5+ rate of 10.3 per cent.

1. Dixons Unity Academy

Dixons Unity Academy, located on Whingate Road, Armley, scored an overall rating of 'Well Below Average' and a GCSE 5+ rate of 10.3 per cent. | Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Corpus Christi Catholic College, located on Neville Road, Halton Moor, scored an overall rating of 'Well Below Average' and a GCSE 5+ rate of 5.8 per cent.

2. Corpus Christi Catholic College

Corpus Christi Catholic College, located on Neville Road, Halton Moor, scored an overall rating of 'Well Below Average' and a GCSE 5+ rate of 5.8 per cent. | Google

Photo Sales
Temple Learning Academy, located on Neville Road, Halton Moor Avenue, scored an overall rating of 'Well Below Average' and a GCSE 5+ rate of 3.4 per cent.

3. Temple Learning Academy

Temple Learning Academy, located on Neville Road, Halton Moor Avenue, scored an overall rating of 'Well Below Average' and a GCSE 5+ rate of 3.4 per cent. | Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Bishop Young CofE Academy, located on Bishops Way, Seacroft, scored an overall rating of 'Well Below Average' and a GCSE 5+ rate of 0.7 per cent.

4. Bishop Young CofE Academy

Bishop Young CofE Academy, located on Bishops Way, Seacroft, scored an overall rating of 'Well Below Average' and a GCSE 5+ rate of 0.7 per cent. | Google

Photo Sales
Leeds East Academy, located on South Parkway, Seacroft, scored an overall rating of 'Well Below Average' and a GCSE 5+ rate of 6.3 per cent.

5. Leeds East Academy

Leeds East Academy, located on South Parkway, Seacroft, scored an overall rating of 'Well Below Average' and a GCSE 5+ rate of 6.3 per cent. | Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Crawshaw Academy, located on Robin Lane, Pudsey, scored an overall rating of 'Well Below Average' and a GCSE 5+ rate of 3.6 per cent.

6. Crawshaw Academy

Crawshaw Academy, located on Robin Lane, Pudsey, scored an overall rating of 'Well Below Average' and a GCSE 5+ rate of 3.6 per cent. | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsHigh SchoolThe Telegraph
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice