This ranking system uses a unique 40-point scoring system built on 10 key indicators, including exam results, class sizes, and pupil progress. It allows parents to see how schools in Leeds compare against national standards, and to make confident, informed choices.

Using Leeds station as a central postcode for the city, the schools listed achieved a rating of ‘Well Below Average’ in the 2023/24 academic year.

After ranking 14 of the best secondary schools in Leeds, here are eight of the worst as ranked by The Telegraph...

1 . Dixons Unity Academy Dixons Unity Academy, located on Whingate Road, Armley, scored an overall rating of 'Well Below Average' and a GCSE 5+ rate of 10.3 per cent. | Tony Johnson Photo Sales

2 . Corpus Christi Catholic College Corpus Christi Catholic College, located on Neville Road, Halton Moor, scored an overall rating of 'Well Below Average' and a GCSE 5+ rate of 5.8 per cent. | Google Photo Sales

3 . Temple Learning Academy Temple Learning Academy, located on Neville Road, Halton Moor Avenue, scored an overall rating of 'Well Below Average' and a GCSE 5+ rate of 3.4 per cent. | Simon Hulme Photo Sales

4 . Bishop Young CofE Academy Bishop Young CofE Academy, located on Bishops Way, Seacroft, scored an overall rating of 'Well Below Average' and a GCSE 5+ rate of 0.7 per cent. | Google Photo Sales

5 . Leeds East Academy Leeds East Academy, located on South Parkway, Seacroft, scored an overall rating of 'Well Below Average' and a GCSE 5+ rate of 6.3 per cent. | Tony Johnson Photo Sales