With Ofsted no longer publishing single-word ratings, The Telegraph has created a new primary school league table for 2025.

This ranking system uses a unique 40-point scoring system built on 10 key indicators, including exam results, class sizes, and pupil progress. It allows parents to see how schools in Leeds compare against national standards, and to make confident, informed choices.

Using Leeds station as a central postcode for the city, the schools listed achieved a rating of ‘Well Below Average’ in the 2023/24 academic year.

After ranking 16 of the best primary schools in Leeds, here are 13 of the worst as ranked by The Telegraph...

1 . Lane End Primary School Lane End Primary School, located on Beeston Road, Holbeck, scored an overall rating of 'Well Below Average' and an average KS2 score of 101.7. | Google Photo Sales

2 . Ebor Gardens Primary Academy Ebor Gardens Primary Academy, located on Rigton Drive, Burmantofts, scored an overall rating of 'Well Below Average' and an average KS2 score of 102. | Google Photo Sales

3 . Ingram Road Primary School Ingram Road Primary School, located on Brown Lane East, Holbeck, scored an overall rating of 'Well Below Average' and an average KS2 score of 99.3. | Gary Longbottom Photo Sales

4 . New Bewerley Community School New Bewerley Community School, located on Bismarck Drive, Beeston, scored an overall rating of 'Well Below Average' and an average KS2 score of 100.3. | Gary Longbottom Photo Sales

5 . The Richmond Hill Academy The Richmond Hill Academy, located on Clark Lane, East End Park, scored an overall rating of 'Well Below Average' and an average KS2 score of 100. | Tony Johnson Photo Sales