The 14 best-rated secondary schools in Leeds ranked by The Telegraph's 2025 league table

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 15th Sep 2025, 04:45 BST

The best-performing secondary schools in Leeds have been ranked by The Telegraph’s league table.

With Ofsted no longer publishing single-word ratings, The Telegraph has created a new secondary school league table for 2025.

This ranking system uses a unique 40-point scoring system built on 10 key indicators, including exam results, class sizes, and pupil progress. It allows parents to see how schools in Leeds compare against national standards, and to make confident, informed choices.

Using Leeds station as a central postcode for the city, the schools listed achieved a rating of ‘Very Good’ in the 2023/24 academic year.

Take a look at 14 of the best-rated secondary schools in our gallery below...

The Ruth Gorse Academy, located on Black Bull Street, Leeds Dock, scored an overall rating of 'Very Good' and a GCSE 5+ rate of 36.1 per cent.

1. The Ruth Gorse Academy

The Ruth Gorse Academy, located on Black Bull Street, Leeds Dock, scored an overall rating of 'Very Good' and a GCSE 5+ rate of 36.1 per cent. | Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales
Roundhay School, located on Gledhow Lane, Roundhay, scored an overall rating of 'Very Good' and a GCSE 5+ rate of 36.1 per cent.

2. Roundhay School

Roundhay School, located on Gledhow Lane, Roundhay, scored an overall rating of 'Very Good' and a GCSE 5+ rate of 36.1 per cent. | Gary Longbottom

Photo Sales
Allerton Grange School, located on Talbot Avenue, Roundhay, scored an overall rating of 'Very Good' and a GCSE 5+ rate of 22.5 per cent.

3. Allerton Grange School

Allerton Grange School, located on Talbot Avenue, Roundhay, scored an overall rating of 'Very Good' and a GCSE 5+ rate of 22.5 per cent. | Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Temple Moor High School, located on Field End Grove, Temple Newsam, scored an overall rating of 'Very Good' and a GCSE 5+ rate of 23.3 per cent.

4. Temple Moor High School

Temple Moor High School, located on Field End Grove, Temple Newsam, scored an overall rating of 'Very Good' and a GCSE 5+ rate of 23.3 per cent. | James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Abbey Grange CofE Academy, located on Butcher Hill, West Park, scored an overall rating of 'Very Good' and a GCSE 5+ rate of 28.5 per cent.

5. Abbey Grange CofE Academy

Abbey Grange CofE Academy, located on Butcher Hill, West Park, scored an overall rating of 'Very Good' and a GCSE 5+ rate of 28.5 per cent. | Google

Photo Sales
Allerton High School, located on King Lane, Alwoodley, scored an overall rating of 'Very Good' and a GCSE 5+ rate of 44.1 per cent.

6. Allerton High School

Allerton High School, located on King Lane, Alwoodley, scored an overall rating of 'Very Good' and a GCSE 5+ rate of 44.1 per cent. | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsHigh SchoolThe Telegraph
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice