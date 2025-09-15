With Ofsted no longer publishing single-word ratings, The Telegraph has created a new secondary school league table for 2025.

This ranking system uses a unique 40-point scoring system built on 10 key indicators, including exam results, class sizes, and pupil progress. It allows parents to see how schools in Leeds compare against national standards, and to make confident, informed choices.

Using Leeds station as a central postcode for the city, the schools listed achieved a rating of ‘Very Good’ in the 2023/24 academic year.

Take a look at 14 of the best-rated secondary schools in our gallery below...

1 . The Ruth Gorse Academy The Ruth Gorse Academy, located on Black Bull Street, Leeds Dock, scored an overall rating of 'Very Good' and a GCSE 5+ rate of 36.1 per cent. | Bruce Rollinson

2 . Roundhay School Roundhay School, located on Gledhow Lane, Roundhay, scored an overall rating of 'Very Good' and a GCSE 5+ rate of 36.1 per cent. | Gary Longbottom

3 . Allerton Grange School Allerton Grange School, located on Talbot Avenue, Roundhay, scored an overall rating of 'Very Good' and a GCSE 5+ rate of 22.5 per cent. | Steve Riding

4 . Temple Moor High School Temple Moor High School, located on Field End Grove, Temple Newsam, scored an overall rating of 'Very Good' and a GCSE 5+ rate of 23.3 per cent. | James Hardisty

5 . Abbey Grange CofE Academy Abbey Grange CofE Academy, located on Butcher Hill, West Park, scored an overall rating of 'Very Good' and a GCSE 5+ rate of 28.5 per cent. | Google