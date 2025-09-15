This ranking system uses a unique 40-point scoring system built on 10 key indicators, including exam results, class sizes, and pupil progress. It allows parents to see how schools in Leeds compare against national standards, and to make confident, informed choices.
1. The Ruth Gorse Academy
The Ruth Gorse Academy, located on Black Bull Street, Leeds Dock, scored an overall rating of 'Very Good' and a GCSE 5+ rate of 36.1 per cent. | Bruce Rollinson
2. Roundhay School
Roundhay School, located on Gledhow Lane, Roundhay, scored an overall rating of 'Very Good' and a GCSE 5+ rate of 36.1 per cent. | Gary Longbottom
3. Allerton Grange School
Allerton Grange School, located on Talbot Avenue, Roundhay, scored an overall rating of 'Very Good' and a GCSE 5+ rate of 22.5 per cent. | Steve Riding
4. Temple Moor High School
Temple Moor High School, located on Field End Grove, Temple Newsam, scored an overall rating of 'Very Good' and a GCSE 5+ rate of 23.3 per cent. | James Hardisty
5. Abbey Grange CofE Academy
Abbey Grange CofE Academy, located on Butcher Hill, West Park, scored an overall rating of 'Very Good' and a GCSE 5+ rate of 28.5 per cent. | Google
6. Allerton High School
Allerton High School, located on King Lane, Alwoodley, scored an overall rating of 'Very Good' and a GCSE 5+ rate of 44.1 per cent. | National World