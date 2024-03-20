Watch more of our videos on Shots!

School support staff and parents groups rallied outside Leeds Civic Hall today calling for a radical overhaul of the special educational needs (SEND) provision.

The GMB Union has been campaigning across the city to organise staff and parents alike, to fight for safe staffing levels, fair pay, and proper staff development.

Leeds City Council is due to vote on SEND reform in the coming days and Coun Jonathan Pryor, Deputy Leader of City Council, has pledged his support after "years of underfunding from central Government."

School support staff and parents groups rallied outside Leeds Civic Hall today. Picture: Simon Hulme

He said: "This year our allocation is just under £3m less than the formula says we need, in fact, since the introduction of the National Funding Formula in 2018/19 vulnerable children in Leeds have missed out on just over £34m due to the cap that the Government refuse to remove.

"Parents and school staff have had enough and I absolutely support their call for more Government funding to enable Councils like Leeds to provide the support that these children, young people and their families are entitled to."

The GMB is calling on City Council to take the lead on the "radical transformation" of SEND provision by investing in its staff and school safety.

In October, SEND Reform England held protects across the country to draw attention to failings in the system, including delays to education, health and care plans (EHCPs).

Speaking ahead of the protest, James Wilton, SEND worker and GMB Rep, said: "I hear daily stories from GMB members who are beyond despair, working in unsafe environments for both children and staff.

"They are consistently asked to take on more and more work for no more pay and offered no opportunities for the future."

Speaking previously parents have described fighting to get the right support for their child as being like "banging their head against a brick wall."

The government published a new improvement plan for special needs provision last year, which it insisted would speed up the delivery of EHCPs for children who need them.