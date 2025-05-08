Raising Explorers Harehills: Leeds after-school club giving children 'opportunity to thrive' wins award

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 8th May 2025, 11:30 BST
An after-school club in Leeds has been recognised at the British Muslim Awards 2025.

Raising Explorers, located on Conway Road, Harehills, was named Business of the Year 2025, in recognition of its contribution to the local community and its commitment to providing educational support and enrichment to children and families in Leeds.

Raising Explorers was named 'Business of the Year 2025' at the British Muslim Awards.
Raising Explorers was named 'Business of the Year 2025' at the British Muslim Awards. | Submit

Founded with a mission to empower young minds, Raising Explorers has become a vital part of the Harehills area, offering after-school learning, homework support, sports club, holiday club, personal development, and creative activities to children of all backgrounds.

Project Manager Sajid Rafiq said: “This is an incredible honour for us. To be recognised at a national level for the work we do in our local community is humbling and inspiring.

“We are so proud to represent Harehills and Leeds, and we will continue striving to give every child who walks through our doors the opportunity to thrive.”

The British Muslim Awards, now in its 13th year, celebrates the achievements of individuals and organisations making a positive impact across the UK.

The "Business of the Year" category recognises enterprises that demonstrate exceptional leadership, innovation, and community engagement.

