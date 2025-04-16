Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More than 7,500 children in Leeds have secured a place at their first choice primary school.

Earlier today (Wednesday, April 16), parents and carers across Leeds found out which primary or first school their children will be starting at this September.

It’s a landmark day for parents and figures released by Leeds City Council have confirmed over 7,842 children and families are safe in the knowledge that they have secured their first choice school.

To check which school place you've been offered, parents can log onto Leeds City Council’s online application portal. Places must be accepted by contacting the school directly.

A Leeds City Council spokesperson said: “It’s good to see the vast majority of families have been offered their first preference school.

“Those families who are not happy with their offer do have other options and have been provided with all the information they need about what to do next.

“We’ve also made things easier for families who have not been offered their first preference, by automatically adding their children to the waiting lists for their higher preference schools.”

In total, 7,842 children (93 per cent) were given their first choice school, while a further 383 children were given their second preference (4.5 per cent) and 98 children their third (1.1 per cent).

This is a slight increase on two years ago when 92.5 per cent of families received an offer from their first choice of primary school and 98.3 per cent received an offer from one of their top three choices.

If your child has not been allocated a place at their preferred primary school in Leeds, or you are unhappy with the selection of schools offered to your child, you have the right to appeal the decision to an independent panel. This can be done via the Leeds City Council website.