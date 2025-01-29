Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Leeds primary school under threat of closure again has been handed a new Ofsted rating.

Queensway primary school, located on Coppice Wood Avenue, Yeadon, was rated good across all five inspected areas - the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and early years provision.

The school, previously rated Inadequate since 2022, is currently subject to a consultation on its future - putting it at risk of closure for the second time in the past three years.

A funding shortfall, along with a fall in the numbers of primary-age children in the area, were among reasons for the possible closure, Leeds City Council said.

Ofsted said: “This is a school where pupils understand and follow clear rules. These rules, supported by staff guidance, allow for an environment where learning can take place. The school has made significant improvements in how pupils behave and how well they learn. Pupils are enthusiastic and keen to learn.

“The school has welcomed a significant number of new staff. These staff are quickly building effective relationships with pupils.”

Queensway is “ambitious for what it wants pupils to achieve.” This ambition extends to pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND). Pupils “build their knowledge in different subjects” and “enjoy talking about their achievements.”

Children’s learning in the early years “prepares them well” for their future learning in key stage 1 and beyond. Children with SEND in the early years are “quickly identified and well supported.”

Focusing on areas of potential further improvement, inspectors added: “In some subjects, the school does not select the most appropriate activities to help pupils learn and remember what they are being taught. This can lead to pupils developing gaps in their knowledge.

“Some families who need support with their children’s attendance do not benefit from the school’s positive work early enough. This means that for some pupils, they continue to miss school or become persistently absent.”

The school’s personal development offer is “clear and carefully considered.” Pupils enjoy having roles and responsibilities around school.

Queensway has “improved significantly since its last inspection” and has a “clear awareness” of the areas that will need further focus.

Headteacher Mark Duce said: “We are officially recognised now as good in all areas. I can’t put into words how immensely proud and privileged I feel to lead such an amazing school.

“The journey we’ve been on has just been never ending really in terms of what we’ve had to do and what we’ve had to prove but we’ve said all along that this is a really special place. This report recognises the effort and dedication that goes into every single one of our children.”

Closure of the school was first proposed in September 2022, but abandoned just weeks later after a backlash from parents.

Parents are once again leading the charge with a GoFundMe page having already rasied over £1,000. A three-week consultation is due to run from January 20-February 9.