Queensway Primary School, on Coppice Wood Avenue in Yeadon, was downgraded from Good to Inadequate after an inspection in June 2022, when Ofsted inspectors described educational experiences at the school as “unacceptably varied”.

The school was put at risk of closure last September, after Leeds City Council raised concerns over a shortage of school-aged pupils in the surrounding area. However, a furious opposition from parents and governors at the school later forced a public U-turn on the plans.

In its latest monitoring visit this month, Ofsted praised staff who remain “committed to improving the school” but said that, despite improvements, more work was needed to address “serious weaknesses”.

The education watchdog said: “Queensway Primary School remains inadequate and has serious weaknesses. Leaders have made progress to improve the school, but more work is necessary for the category of concern to be removed.

“The school has been through a difficult period since the previous inspection, including the threat of closure. You and your staff have had to adapt to changing circumstances. You remain committed to improving the school.”

Despite previous concerns raised over the school’s curriculum, inspectors praised “a good quality education” being provided to all pupils, with a clear approach being put in place to identify and support pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND).

The report added: “The training and support staff have received is beginning to improve mathematics teaching, but this is still inconsistent. To make sure that all staff are supported to know what to teach and when, you have worked on a new curriculum for foundation subjects.

“Although this has not been fully introduced, staff have already accessed relevant training.”

Inspectors also praised the school for “developing an inclusive culture.”

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, headteacher Mark Duce said: “It’s important to acknowledge that this is the first monitoring visit since our Ofsted inspection last year, and the report is very positive. I’m pleased it acknowledges the progress we are making despite challenges we’ve faced, and our commitment to provide a good quality education for all our pupils.