Leeds City Council has started consultations over a proposal to permanently close Queensway Primary School in Yeadon.

The council said there has been a significant drop in the number of children being born in Guiseley and Yeadon, leaving several local primary schools with a surplus of places.

Worried parents have launched a petition to save the “amazing” school and gathered outside the school gates in a demonstration on Monday.

Parents and pupils held a demonstration outside Queensway Primary School, Yeadon, on Monday after learning their school could be closed down

Vicky Lancaster, who has two children at the school, told the Yorkshire Evening Post that the school was like an “extended family”.

Parents will host another demonstration over the next couple of weeks, as a four-week consultation gets underway.

Having recently celebrated the school’s 50th anniversary, staff at Queensway said they are “completely shocked and devastated” at the decision to start closure proceedings.

They are urging the local community to get behind the campaign to save the school, in the hope they can prevent it from being shut down.

The council is holding a four-week consultation over a proposal to close Queensway Primary School (Photo: Tony Johnson)

Headteacher Mark Duce, who joined the school in September last year, said: “We are all in utter disbelief.

"When I joined as headteacher a year ago, it was clear there was work to be done at the school and since then, the staff have been working tirelessly to make Queensway a school to be proud of.

“There are many children in our school who need a huge amount of dedicated, specialist support and the staff have spent months and even years building that vital trusting relationship with these children so that they get fair access to a quality education.

"Closing our school takes away all that and no child deserves to have their futures put at risk in this way.

“Queensway is a fantastic school and one that I am incredibly proud to be a part of.

"I will be making sure I leave no stone unturned when it comes to fighting for the future of this school and the wonderful children, families and staff that are part of it.”

The council will hold two drop-in sessions in the school hall on October 5 and October 12 as part of its consultations.

A council spokesperson said: “In recent years the Guiseley and Yeadon areas have seen a significant drop in the numbers of children being born, and there are several primary schools across the area with surplus places.

"We want schools to have sustainable numbers for the future so that they can meet the needs of their learners.

“As part of a wider plan to manage places across the area, we will be asking the local community for their views on a proposal to permanently close Queensway Primary School.

“The Queensway school community has been informed about the proposal and we are encouraging them to take part in the consultation to help shape important next steps.