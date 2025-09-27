A university nursery, which was saved from closure following a campaign by parents, has once again been rated “outstanding” by Ofsted inspectors.

University of Bradford Nursery, located on Laisteridge Lane, Bradford, was rated as outstanding in all four inspected categories - the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

It is a second-consecutive Ofsted outstanding for the nursery, after previously being upgraded from inadequate to outstanding following an inspection in September 2019.

The University of Bradford, previously planned to close the nursery on July 31 as part of cost-cutting measures, but later overturned the decision following a campaign by parents that gained over 1,200 signatures.

Inspectors said: “Children at this nursery thrive in the care of the devoted, calming and nurturing staff team. Staff inspire children to become social, confident and curious learners.

“Leaders have designed a highly ambitious, bespoke curriculum, which they expertly sequence to build children's knowledge and independence over time. Staff thoughtfully layer skills into daily routines to develop children's self-sufficiency.”

A “thorough and sensitive settling-in period” helps children to feel safe and secure, while key people build strong bonds with children and their families through staggered visits and detailed conversations, the report stated.

Staff ensure a “highly inclusive setting,” celebrating every child's background by expertly weaving cultural experiences into learning and plan activities around children's interests.

Children's physical development is described by inspectors as “exceptionally well-supported.” They build core strength and coordination on the 'physical hill', using ropes and ladders to pull themselves up.

The education watchdog added: “Support for children with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) is exemplary. The setting's 'assess, plan, do, review' cycle ensures staff identify every child's needs.

“Children's behaviour is exemplary, and they demonstrate extremely positive attitudes towards learning. Staff are excellent role models who promote kindness and respect, skilfully supporting children to manage their emotions.”

Leaders are described in the report as “inspirational.” The ambitious management team has an unwavering focus on providing the highest quality of care and education, and have created a culture of continuous reflection and improvement among the staff team.

Partnership with parents is exceptionally strong. Communication is effective through daily verbal handovers and the use of an online app. Parents feel fully involved in their children's learning.