A “nurturing and exciting” Leeds nursery has scored its third successive Ofsted outstanding rating.

Busy Bees Day Nursery, located in Park Road, Guiseley, was rated as outstanding in all four inspected categories - the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

The five-star rating was a third successive outstanding for the Guiseley centre, following similarly impressive inspections in 2019 and 2013 respectively.

It is the fourth Busy Bees Day Nursery in Leeds to receive the rating after their sites at Colton Mill, Pudsey Littlemoor and Pudsey Lowtown.

Busy Bees Day Nursery, located in Park Road, Guiseley, was rated as outstanding in all four inspected categories. | Busy Bees Guiseley/Google

Inspectors said: “Children enjoy attending this nurturing and exciting nursery. The learning environment provides interesting opportunities for children to play and explore. Children receive daily opportunities to play and develop their physical skills in the spacious and well-resourced outdoor area.

“Staff support children to learn about artists and recreate their art, or find out about pollution in the sea. Children show very high levels of engagement. They fully immerse themselves into their play and, as a result, their behaviour is exemplary.”

Leaders and staff place a “strong focus” on expanding children's vocabulary, the report noted. They support children to learn about a book, rhyme and word of the moment, providing repeated opportunities and experiences for children to revisit and repeat new knowledge and vocabulary.

Staff are said to “carry out regular progress checks” on children. This helps them to identify what children need to learn next, or if a child may have special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND).

They also support pre-school children to take part in focused group sessions in the summer term. This helps to develop children's listening and concentration skills to prepare them for starting school.

The education watchdog added: “Leaders and staff have experience of working with external educational and health professionals. This includes speech and language therapists, physiotherapists and occupational therapists.

“Leaders and staff have access to an in-house SEND team within the organisation. Consequently, staff are supported well to provide targeted care and education for children with SEND.”

The nursery uses an app to share activities that parents can do to support children's learning at home and parents are described as “overwhelmingly appreciative” of the care and support given to their children.

Busy Bees Guiseley benefits from a “highly qualified and experienced” team of staff. Staff have received training and support to put in place a new curriculum.