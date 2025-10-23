Children are “enthusiastic learners” at a Leeds City Council nursery, previously marked safe from closure.

Little Owls Nursery Two Willows, located on Cardinal Square, Beeston, was rated as Good in all four inspected categories - quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management following an inspection on September 12.

The nursery was previously rated Outstanding after an inspection in April 2022.

Ofsted inspectors said: “Children arrive at the nursery happy, confident and eager to learn. They separate from their parents and carers with ease and quickly settle into play. Warm and trusting relationships are formed with staff, who know children well and respond sensitively to their needs.

“Children are enthusiastic learners who choose from a range of activities and resources. They benefit from daily outdoor play in spacious and well-resourced outdoor areas. Staff plan opportunities that encourage children to be active and to develop their physical skills.”

“Strong support” is offered to children with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), according to the report.. Staff attend relevant training and work closely with parents and professionals to ensure that children's needs are well met.

Leaders have worked with staff to develop and plan a broad and balanced curriculum for children. Staff know children well and use ongoing assessments to identify their next steps in learning. Overall, staff's interactions with children are described as “good.”

Children who are learning English as an additional language receive “effective support” at Two Willows. Staff use children's home languages alongside English to help them settle quickly.

Focusing on areas of further improvement, the education watchdog said: “The provider should review the organisation of free-flow play so that staff consistently support children's learning through high-quality interactions.

“They should support baby-room staff to improve knowledge of individual children's stage of development so that all play experiences are delivered effectively.”

Overall, “leadership and management is effective,” at the nursery with strong support in place for staff's progression and well-being. Staff benefit from regular supervision sessions and access to ongoing training that develop their skills and knowledge.

Partnerships with parents are a “significant strength of the nursery.” Parents are warmly welcomed to events such as weekly gardening sessions and stay-and play activities.