The rankings are based entirely on reviews from families with Partou Ladybirds among those receiving a maximum score of 10 out of 10.
Located in Church Side with close links to Methley Primary School, the setting welcomes children up to the age of five from across the local community.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
Here are the 13 best-rated Leeds nurseries, also rated good or outstanding by Ofsted, as reviewed by daynurseries.co.uk. Take a look below and see whether your child’s nursery is on the list...
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.