The rankings are based entirely on reviews from families with Partou Ladybirds among those receiving a maximum score of 10 out of 10.

Located in Church Side with close links to Methley Primary School, the setting welcomes children up to the age of five from across the local community.

Here are the 13 best-rated Leeds nurseries, also rated good or outstanding by Ofsted, as reviewed by daynurseries.co.uk. Take a look below and see whether your child’s nursery is on the list...

1 . Partou Ladybirds Day Nursery & Pre-school Partou Ladybirds Day Nursery & Pre-school, located in Church Side, Methley, received a score of 10 out of 10 after 104 reviews. | Submit Photo Sales

2 . Banana Moon Day Nursery Banana Moon Day Nursery, located in Springhead Road, Rothwell, received a score of 10 out of 10 after 220 reviews. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Little Green Frog Day Nursery Little Green Frog Day Nursery, located in Weston Lane, Otley, received a score of 10 out of 10 after 84 reviews. | Google Photo Sales

4 . Giggles Day Nursery - Gipton Giggles Day Nursery, located in Oakwood Lane, Gipton, received a score of 10 out of 10 after 57 reviews. | Google Photo Sales

5 . Bright Horizons Moortown Bright Horizons Moortown, located in Tongue Lane, Moortown, received a score of 9.9 out of 10 after 80 reviews. | Google Photo Sales

6 . Best Childcare Nursery Best Childcare Nursery, located in Chapeltown Road, Chapeltown, received a score of 9.9 out of 10 after 74 reviews. Photo: Google Photo Sales