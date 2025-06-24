The 13 best good or outstanding nurseries in Leeds - according to Daynurseries ratings

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 24th Jun 2025, 04:45 BST

The best nurseries in Leeds have been rated by leading reviews site daynurseries.co.uk.

The rankings are based entirely on reviews from families with Partou Ladybirds among those receiving a maximum score of 10 out of 10.

Located in Church Side with close links to Methley Primary School, the setting welcomes children up to the age of five from across the local community.

Here are the 13 best-rated Leeds nurseries, also rated good or outstanding by Ofsted, as reviewed by daynurseries.co.uk. Take a look below and see whether your child’s nursery is on the list...

1. Partou Ladybirds Day Nursery & Pre-school

Partou Ladybirds Day Nursery & Pre-school, located in Church Side, Methley, received a score of 10 out of 10 after 104 reviews. | Submit

2. Banana Moon Day Nursery

Banana Moon Day Nursery, located in Springhead Road, Rothwell, received a score of 10 out of 10 after 220 reviews. Photo: Google

3. Little Green Frog Day Nursery

Little Green Frog Day Nursery, located in Weston Lane, Otley, received a score of 10 out of 10 after 84 reviews. | Google

4. Giggles Day Nursery - Gipton

Giggles Day Nursery, located in Oakwood Lane, Gipton, received a score of 10 out of 10 after 57 reviews. | Google

5. Bright Horizons Moortown

Bright Horizons Moortown, located in Tongue Lane, Moortown, received a score of 9.9 out of 10 after 80 reviews. | Google

6. Best Childcare Nursery

Best Childcare Nursery, located in Chapeltown Road, Chapeltown, received a score of 9.9 out of 10 after 74 reviews. Photo: Google

