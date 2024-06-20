Little Owls Leeds: Council confirms closure of Seacroft, Chapel Allerton and Gipton nurseries to save £900,000
The local authority will pull out of running Little Owls centres at Kentmere, Gipton North and Chapel Allerton.
More than 90 youngsters are affected by the closures, set to go ahead this summer.
Another 12 Little Owls centres could be taken over by other providers or merged as part of a review by Leeds City Council.
The proposals were agreed by the council’s Executive Board today (June 19).
Helen Hayden, executive member for children and families, said: “Financial strain on the Children and Families directorate has led to this difficult decision.
“We understand the importance of access to the high-quality childcare that is provided by Little Owls.”
Plans to close the three centres sparked protests from parents who feared disruption for their children.
Families were also worried about higher costs if other nurseries were privatised.
Leeds City Council said closures would only go ahead where alternative nursery provision had been found.
Julie Longworth, director of children and families, said: “We are providing these children with alternatives in close proximity of their previous nursery.”
Nine Little Owls nurseries will continue to be directly operated by the local authority under the measures.
Coun Alan Lamb, Conservative Group leader, said parents he had spoken to did not feel they were properly consulted over the closures.
He said: “This has caused a great deal of concern for parents and families around the city. What they don’t understand is why this is being done to them and not with them.”
He said they also felt alternatives to the closures had not been explored.
Coun Lamb added: “I don’t think you need to do this to save the money.”
Council figures show the Little Owls service was overspent by £1.9m in 2022/23 and £841,00 last year.
The review was designed to eliminate the Little Owls overspend and save £900,000 this financial year.
