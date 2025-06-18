Mount St Mary’s: Leeds Catholic High School expansion plans expected to go ahead despite sports pitch loss
A classroom block will be demolished and upgraded facilities built at Mount St Mary’s Catholic High School in Richmond Hill.
The project, led by the Department for Education, includes the refurbishment of a Grade II-Listed school building.
The scheme is expected to be approved when the council's North and East plans panel meets on Thursday (June 26).
Sport England lodged a formal objection over the impact on playing pitches.
But council officers said the concerns were outweighed by the benefits of the scheme and recommended it for approval.
A planning report said: “As such it is considered that the applicant has demonstrated that there is a clear need to provide new teaching and facilities space to replace buildings that have reached the end of their safe life.”
Because Sport England is a statutory consultee, the project would be referred to the Secretary of State for consideration.
The report said a local neighbourhood forum also objected over the pitches and possible impact on road safety.
It said: “Local ward members have requested that public access to the existing sports pitch remains available and secured via a condition.
“Ward members have also requested improvements to the highway arrangements around the site to prevent harm to public and highway safety.”
A letter of support was received after Leeds Civic Trust was consulted on new windows in the listed part of the 19th century school.
The panel is expected to defer and delegate the application to the council’s chief planning officer for approval, subject to conditions.