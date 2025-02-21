Mount St Mary’s: Leeds school expansion plans face objection from Sport England over pitch loss
A three-storey block of classrooms and dining facilities would be built at Mount St Mary’s in Richmond Hill if planning consent is agreed.
An existing block would be demolished as part of the scheme, led by the Department for Education.
A refurbishment would also be carried out on a grade II-listed school building at the Ellerby Road school.
A planning application will be discussed by Leeds City Council’s North and East plans panel on Thursday (February 27).
A report to the meeting said a formal objection was received from Sport England over the impact on playing pitches.
In a letter to the council, the organisation said: “The applicant has not made any attempt to redesign the scheme to provide a replacement playing field.”
The report said the objection had been considered by council planning officers.
It said: “Despite a harmful impact upon a protected playing pitch, officers are of the view that the benefits of the scheme outweigh this, and other identified harms.”
Councillors will be invited to give their views on the plans at Thursday’s meeting. It is hoped the planning application would then be brought to a future plans panel for approval.
Because Sport England is a statutory consultee, it could eventually be referred to the secretary of state for determination.
One objection was received from the local Neighbourhood Forum, raising concerns over road safety, disruption caused by building work and the loss of pitches.
A letter of support was received from Leeds Civic Trust, which was consulted on the installation of new windows.
The report said a former convent at the Mount St Mary’s site dated back to 1860 and a college was added in 1901 in Tudor Revival style.
