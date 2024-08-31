Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Catholic high school in Leeds has submitted a full planning and listed building application for major refurbishment and the construction of a brand-new building.

In an extensive application, Mount St Mary’s Catholic High School in Richmond Hill outlines its proposal for works in three phases, including a new school block following the demolition of an existing block.

The Roman Catholic school on Ellerby Road in south east Leeds said it hopes to develop a new three-storey building which will house science, general teaching and dining spaces. It is proposed to replace the building set for demolition, providing “high quality” and “compliant” teaching spaces for the school and its pupils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans for a new three-storey educational facility has been lodged by Mount St Mary's Catholic School in Leeds. | ADP Manchester / Mount St Mary's Catholic High School

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Positioned “strategically” at the centre of the school site, the new building would overlook existing buildings and sports pitches and would be the first educational facility on the southern area of the site.

The school writes in a statement accompanying the application: “The new building will be net zero carbon in operation and includes on site energy generation and incorporates passive measures to reduce energy demand.

“The new landscaping area works with the site levels which drop down where the existing building is to be demolished. This provides an active frontage along Ellerby Road and celebrates the existing building, opening it up to the surrounding area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where the demolished building stood, a terraced landscape design has been proposed, which aims to create a “social zone” for pupils. It aims to restrict vehicle movement within the school grounds as well as new services and car parks accessed directly from Ellerby Road.

The school has also proposed for the refurbishment of its 19th century Grade II Listed building. This includes the replacement of the roof covering and replacement of all windows as well as “some remodelling” internally on the upper floor of the modern extension.

Earlier this year, plans to convert the nearby abandoned Mount St Mary’s Church was granted full planning permission to be converted into 175 luxury flats.

Leeds City Council’s planning committee has scheduled consultation to begin on Wednesday, September 18, with any comments to be submitted by Friday, October 11, 2024.