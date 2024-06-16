All 13 Leeds primary and secondary schools rated Outstanding by Ofsted in 2024 so far

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 16th Jun 2024, 04:45 BST

Leeds has plenty of top schools, but only a select few are ranked as the very best.

Ofsted is responsible for educational standards across the UK and ensuring compliance with national standards.

Over a dozen primary and secondary schools across the city have been inspected since the turn of the year with more and more continuing to join the list with each passing week.

Here are the 13 Leeds primary and secondary schools rated Outstanding by Ofsted in 2024 so far. All ratings are correct at the time of publication.

Take a look below and see whether your child’s school is on the list...

St Peter’s CofE Primary School, located in Cromwell Street, Burmantofts, was rated Outstanding in January 2024.

1. St Peter's CofE Primary School

Beecroft Primary School, located in Eden Way, Kirkstall, was rated Outstanding in January 2024.

2. Beecroft Primary School

Morley Victoria Primary School, located in Victoria Road, Morley, was rated Outstanding in January 2024.

3. Morley Victoria Primary School

Roundhay School, located in Gledhow Lane, Roundhay, was rated Outstanding in February 2024.

4. Roundhay School

St Anthony's Catholic Primary School in Barkly Road, Beeston, was rated Outstanding in March 2024.

5. St Anthony's Catholic Primary School

Moortown Primary School, located in Shadwell Lane, Moortown, was rated Outstanding in May 2024.

6. Moortown Primary School

