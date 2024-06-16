Ofsted is responsible for educational standards across the UK and ensuring compliance with national standards.
Here are the 13 Leeds primary and secondary schools rated Outstanding by Ofsted in 2024 so far. All ratings are correct at the time of publication.
Take a look below and see whether your child’s school is on the list...
1. St Peter's CofE Primary School
St Peter’s CofE Primary School, located in Cromwell Street, Burmantofts, was rated Outstanding in January 2024. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty
2. Beecroft Primary School
Beecroft Primary School, located in Eden Way, Kirkstall, was rated Outstanding in January 2024. | Tony Johnson Photo: Tony Johnson
3. Morley Victoria Primary School
Morley Victoria Primary School, located in Victoria Road, Morley, was rated Outstanding in January 2024. | Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme
4. Roundhay School
Roundhay School, located in Gledhow Lane, Roundhay, was rated Outstanding in February 2024. | Tony Johnson Photo: Tony Johnson
5. St Anthony's Catholic Primary School
St Anthony's Catholic Primary School in Barkly Road, Beeston, was rated Outstanding in March 2024. | Tony Johnson Photo: Tony Johnson
6. Moortown Primary School
Moortown Primary School, located in Shadwell Lane, Moortown, was rated Outstanding in May 2024. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding
