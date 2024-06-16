Ofsted is responsible for educational standards across the UK and ensuring compliance with national standards.

Over a dozen primary and secondary schools across the city have been inspected since the turn of the year with more and more continuing to join the list with each passing week.

Here are the 13 Leeds primary and secondary schools rated Outstanding by Ofsted in 2024 so far. All ratings are correct at the time of publication.

Take a look below and see whether your child’s school is on the list...

1 . St Peter's CofE Primary School St Peter’s CofE Primary School, located in Cromwell Street, Burmantofts, was rated Outstanding in January 2024. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

2 . Beecroft Primary School Beecroft Primary School, located in Eden Way, Kirkstall, was rated Outstanding in January 2024. | Tony Johnson Photo: Tony Johnson Photo Sales

3 . Morley Victoria Primary School Morley Victoria Primary School, located in Victoria Road, Morley, was rated Outstanding in January 2024. | Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme Photo Sales

4 . Roundhay School Roundhay School, located in Gledhow Lane, Roundhay, was rated Outstanding in February 2024. | Tony Johnson Photo: Tony Johnson Photo Sales

5 . St Anthony's Catholic Primary School St Anthony's Catholic Primary School in Barkly Road, Beeston, was rated Outstanding in March 2024. | Tony Johnson Photo: Tony Johnson Photo Sales