Morley Victoria Primary School, located in Victoria Road, Morley, was rated Outstanding in four inspected categories – the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

The south Leeds school, which was previously rated Outstanding in 2007, received a Good grade in the category of early years provision.

The education watchdog said: "Pupils are proud to attend this school. They are superb ambassadors for it. Pupils’ behaviour is exceptional. Pupils engage maturely in conversations with their peers, adults and visitors."

Morley Victoria Primary School was rated Outstanding in four inspected categories. Picture: Simon Hulme

"Relationships between staff and pupils are strong. This supports the school’s caring and nurturing ethos. A parent summarised a common opinion, saying that, ‘Morley Victoria is more like a family than a school’."

Inspectors praised the school's calm environment in which pupils feel safe and flourish. It has high expectations for all pupils.

The school has developed an "ambitious and carefully constructed" curriculum. Leaders have ensured that the knowledge pupils should learn builds up over time.

The report added: "Reading is given high priority in the school. Staff and pupils refer to it as the ‘master skill’ for all pupils to learn. Where necessary, staff provide pupils with appropriate support to enable them to keep up with their peers.

"The school’s recently revised curriculum supports children in their learning as they move from Nursery into Reception effectively. Some parts of the curriculum, particularly in Reception, are not sufficiently refined."

Ofsted further praised the school's "exceptional" SEND provision, which allows pupils to "benefit from all that the school’s curriculum has to offer."

Headteacher Joanne Wood said: "We are delighted with the judgement from our recent Ofsted visit which reflects the hard work and dedication of all the staff, Governors and pupils at our school. This has been a much anticipated and long-awaited visit.

"As a school we have always been both forward and outward facing. We hadn’t been inspected since 2007, but we have never stood still; we have always strived for our school to be the best it can possibly be.