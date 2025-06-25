Leeds Council officials have pledged their “full support” to any families switching to state-funded schools after the shock closure of Moorlands School.

Moorlands School, located on Foxhill Drive, Weetwood, has announced that it will shut for good at the end of the Autumn Term, on December 31, 2025.

The “extremely difficult decision” was exclusively revealed by the YEP yesterday (Tuesday, June 24), after confirmation from Trustees of the Methodist Independent Schools Trust (MIST).

Leeds City Council has pledged to offer their full support for any families wishing to apply to a state-funded school after the closure of Moorlands. | NW

A spokesperson for the local authority said: “We’re aware of the announcement about the closure of Moorlands School and appreciate the impact this decision will have on the school community.

“Local authorities have a limited role in the independent school sector, however for families wishing to apply to a state-funded school in Leeds, we will provide full support in line with our admission policies.”

First established in 1897, Moorlands is the second Leeds private school to announces its closure in recent months after Fulneck School announced it would shut from Tuesday, July 8.

MIST Trustees confirmed in a statement that the decision comes following a “period of careful reflection and a thorough review of the school’s financial viability.”

The school has pledged to liaise closely with each family to help secure the best possible next steps for their children, while working to ensure education and activities continue uninterrupted until the end of the Autumn Term.