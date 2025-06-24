Readers have reacted to the announcement that a second historic private school in Leeds is set to shut.

Moorlands School, located on Foxhill Drive, Weetwood, has announced plans to close its doors for good at the end of the Autumn Term, on December 31, 2025.

The “extremely difficult decision” was exclusively revealed by the YEP earlier today, after confirmation from Trustees of the Methodist Independent Schools Trust (MIST).

Taking to social media, readers expressed their sadness with one user describing it as a “very sad day.”

Roger Tate said: “A very sad day. I had sons and grandchildren at the school. They all loved the school but business of all kinds cannot just absorb all these extra costs.”

Heli Beth Blakeney said: “Oh no! What a tragedy. This is such an amazing school.”

Vanessa White said: “My daughter went swimming here on a Friday for lessons. Such a shame! Lovely school.”

First established in 1897, Moorlands is the oldest prep school in Leeds and the second to announces its closure in recent months after Fulneck School announced it would close for good from Tuesday, July 8.

MIST Trustees confirmed in a statement that the decision comes following a “period of careful reflection and a thorough review of the school’s financial viability.”

The statement said: “The introduction of VAT on school fees, alongside a decline in enquiries and registrations, the withdrawal of charitable relief on business rates, increases in employer national insurance contributions, the limited ability of a small school to reduce fixed costs, and the rising budgets required for the upkeep of the school site and buildings, have sadly all contributed to an unsustainable financial position.

“The decision is not a reflection of the excellent care and quality of education offered by Moorlands’ staff, nor the tireless efforts of the School’s key staff and local Governing Body to secure a sustainable future for the school.”

From January 1, 2025, private schools in the UK are required to charge VAT (Value Added Tax) at the standard rate of 20% on all education and boarding services provided for a fee. They were previously exempt.

MIST Trustees has pledged to work together with key staff and School Governors, to ensure education and activities continue uninterrupted until the end of the Autumn Term. Meanwhile the school will liaise closely with each family to help secure the best possible next steps for their children.

Taking to Facebook, Tim Vickers added: “This probably hasn't just come about because of the tax changes. Religious communities involved in both closures, probably already in financial difficulties and needed the sale money.”

Leeds City Council, who previously pledged their “full support” to any families switching to state-funded schools after the closure of Fulneck, has been approached for comment.