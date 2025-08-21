Live

GCSE Results Day Leeds 2025: Thousands of students face nervous wait as results arrive - live updates

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 21st Aug 2025, 07:30 BST
Teenagers across Leeds are nervously awaiting their GCSE results.

Thousands of pupils across Leeds are receiving GCSE grades today (Thursday, August 21) to help them progress on to sixth form, college or training.

Exam-takers will be flocking to their schools throughout the morning to find out how they did. The pass rate is expected to be broadly similar to 2024, after years of flux as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It comes one week after A Level results day, which saw both the proportion of students getting top grades and the overall pass rate rise this year.

Keep up to date with all the latest and breaking news in Leeds with the YEP’s new WhatsApp channel

Follow and refresh our live blog below as schools across Leeds confirm their 2025 results...

Live: GCSE Results Day Leeds 2025

08:57 BST

'Congratulations' from Prime Minister

As students across Leeds are opening their GCSE results. The Prime Minister, Keir Starmer has sent a messages of congratulations to students.

08:26 BST

A Level results day success

This time last week, students across Leeds were finding out those all so important A Level results and whether they had made it to university or faced the clearing process.

Here are some of the best pictures from our photographer’s visit to Temple Moor Sixth Form.

Summer Gable who was clearly thrilled with her A Level results at Temple Moor Sixth Form.placeholder image
Summer Gable who was clearly thrilled with her A Level results at Temple Moor Sixth Form. | Steve Riding
08:07 BST

GCSE grading boundries

Instead of letter grades, the final mark exam pupils will see on their results paper will now be a number. These numbers run from 9 - the highest grade available, and loosely equivalent to an A* - down to 1, equivalent to the old G grade.

According to Ofqual, fewer students are awarded 9s than the old A* top mark, as the new grading system’s wider range of available grades is more nuanced, to better reflect the depth of the exam taker’s knowledge.

You need a grade of at least 4 to pass a GCSE. This is considered a ‘standard pass’ equivalent to the old C grade - or higher. A 5 is a ‘strong pass’, somewhere between a high C and a low B, while a score of 7 or up is like getting an A grade.

18:42 BSTUpdated 08:12 BST

A look back

Experts expect today’s pass rate to be broadly similar to 2024, after years of flux as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Take a look back at 26 pictures of pupils in Leeds celebrating their GCSE results this time last year.

Pupils receive their GCSE results at Dixons Trinity Chapeltown in 2024.placeholder image
Pupils receive their GCSE results at Dixons Trinity Chapeltown in 2024. | Simon Hulme
18:36 BSTUpdated 18:43 BST

GCSE results day is finally here!

Thousands of pupils across Leeds are nervously anticipating their GCSE results.

We here at the Yorkshire Evening Post wish all the students across Leeds, West Yorkshire and England the very best of luck for today.

Pupils receive their GCSE results at Dixons Trinity Chapeltown in 2024.placeholder image
Pupils receive their GCSE results at Dixons Trinity Chapeltown in 2024. | Simon Hulme
Related topics:LeedsGCSEStudents
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice