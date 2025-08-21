Instead of letter grades, the final mark exam pupils will see on their results paper will now be a number. These numbers run from 9 - the highest grade available, and loosely equivalent to an A* - down to 1, equivalent to the old G grade.

According to Ofqual, fewer students are awarded 9s than the old A* top mark, as the new grading system’s wider range of available grades is more nuanced, to better reflect the depth of the exam taker’s knowledge.