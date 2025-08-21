GCSE Results Day Leeds 2025: Thousands of students face nervous wait as results arrive - live updates
Thousands of pupils across Leeds are receiving GCSE grades today (Thursday, August 21) to help them progress on to sixth form, college or training.
Exam-takers will be flocking to their schools throughout the morning to find out how they did. The pass rate is expected to be broadly similar to 2024, after years of flux as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
It comes one week after A Level results day, which saw both the proportion of students getting top grades and the overall pass rate rise this year.
'Congratulations' from Prime Minister
As students across Leeds are opening their GCSE results. The Prime Minister, Keir Starmer has sent a messages of congratulations to students.
A Level results day success
This time last week, students across Leeds were finding out those all so important A Level results and whether they had made it to university or faced the clearing process.
Here are some of the best pictures from our photographer’s visit to Temple Moor Sixth Form.
GCSE grading boundries
Instead of letter grades, the final mark exam pupils will see on their results paper will now be a number. These numbers run from 9 - the highest grade available, and loosely equivalent to an A* - down to 1, equivalent to the old G grade.
According to Ofqual, fewer students are awarded 9s than the old A* top mark, as the new grading system’s wider range of available grades is more nuanced, to better reflect the depth of the exam taker’s knowledge.
You need a grade of at least 4 to pass a GCSE. This is considered a ‘standard pass’ equivalent to the old C grade - or higher. A 5 is a ‘strong pass’, somewhere between a high C and a low B, while a score of 7 or up is like getting an A grade.
A look back
Experts expect today’s pass rate to be broadly similar to 2024, after years of flux as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
GCSE results day is finally here!
Thousands of pupils across Leeds are nervously anticipating their GCSE results.
We here at the Yorkshire Evening Post wish all the students across Leeds, West Yorkshire and England the very best of luck for today.