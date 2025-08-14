Dozens of Year 13 students gathered at the school to open the envelopes that would shape their next steps - whether that meant a university offer, apprenticeship or a move straight into the workplace.

Staff were on hand to offer congratulations and support, with proud parents and carers looking on as grades were revealed. For many, the results confirmed places at their first-choice universities.

Our photographer was there to capture everything, from the first tear of an envelope to the joy of realising a dream had been achieved.

Here are 12 of the best pictures from results day -

1 . A Level results day Summer Gable who clearly thrilled with her A Level results at Temple Moor Sixth Form. | Steve Riding Photo Sales

2 . A Level results day There were smiles from all of the pupils who arrived at the school this morning. | Steve Riding Photo Sales

3 . A Level results day Blake Anderson's two A's and a B means he's heading off to Leeds University to study Medicine. | Steve Riding Photo Sales

4 . A Level results day Caden Ramsden scored an A in Business, an A in Maths, and an A* Law - and now he's heading to study Law at Newcastle University. | Steve Riding Photo Sales

5 . A Level results day Millie Henson shared a happy morning with friends. | Steve Riding Photo Sales

