Dozens of Year 13 students gathered at the school to open the envelopes that would shape their next steps - whether that meant a university offer, apprenticeship or a move straight into the workplace.
Staff were on hand to offer congratulations and support, with proud parents and carers looking on as grades were revealed. For many, the results confirmed places at their first-choice universities.
Our photographer was there to capture everything, from the first tear of an envelope to the joy of realising a dream had been achieved.
Here are 12 of the best pictures from results day -