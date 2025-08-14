12 joyful pictures as Temple Moor Sixth Form students celebrate A Level results in Leeds

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 14th Aug 2025, 13:22 BST

There were celebrations, smiles and a few relieved sighs at Temple Moor Sixth Form this morning (August 14), as students received their A Level results.

Dozens of Year 13 students gathered at the school to open the envelopes that would shape their next steps - whether that meant a university offer, apprenticeship or a move straight into the workplace.

Sign up to the Yorkshire Evening Post’s new WhatsApp channel for breaking news in Leeds

Staff were on hand to offer congratulations and support, with proud parents and carers looking on as grades were revealed. For many, the results confirmed places at their first-choice universities.

Our photographer was there to capture everything, from the first tear of an envelope to the joy of realising a dream had been achieved.

Here are 12 of the best pictures from results day -

Summer Gable who clearly thrilled with her A Level results at Temple Moor Sixth Form.

1. A Level results day

Summer Gable who clearly thrilled with her A Level results at Temple Moor Sixth Form. | Steve Riding

Photo Sales
There were smiles from all of the pupils who arrived at the school this morning.

2. A Level results day

There were smiles from all of the pupils who arrived at the school this morning. | Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Blake Anderson's two A's and a B means he's heading off to Leeds University to study Medicine.

3. A Level results day

Blake Anderson's two A's and a B means he's heading off to Leeds University to study Medicine. | Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Caden Ramsden scored an A in Business, an A in Maths, and an A* Law - and now he's heading to study Law at Newcastle University.

4. A Level results day

Caden Ramsden scored an A in Business, an A in Maths, and an A* Law - and now he's heading to study Law at Newcastle University. | Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Millie Henson shared a happy morning with friends.

5. A Level results day

Millie Henson shared a happy morning with friends. | Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Caden Ramsden achieved an A in Business, an A in Maths, and an A* in Law - and will head to Newcastle University to study Law.

6. A Level results day

Caden Ramsden achieved an A in Business, an A in Maths, and an A* in Law - and will head to Newcastle University to study Law. | Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice