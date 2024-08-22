Live

GCSE Results Day Leeds 2024: First results arrive for nervous pupils across city - live updates

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 22nd Aug 2024, 04:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Thousands of teenagers across Leeds are nervously awaiting their GCSE results.

Hundreds of thousands of pupils across the UK are receiving grades to help them progress on to sixth form, college or training.

Teenagers could face more competition for sixth form and college places this year due a rising number of 16-year-olds in the population, leaders in the education sector have suggested.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In England, exams regulator Ofqual has said it expects this year’s national results to be “broadly similar” to last summer, when grades were brought back in line with pre-pandemic levels.

If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from Leeds, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.

Last week, 16 and 17-year-olds across Leeds and the UK were celebrating their A Level results.

Follow our live blog below as schools across Leeds confirm their 2024 GCSE results...

Live: GCSE Results Day Leeds 2024

18:29 BST

Similar results expected

In England, exams regulator Ofqual has said it expects this year’s national results to be “broadly similar” to last summer, when grades were brought back in line with pre-pandemic levels.

18:28 BST

Follow this blog throughout the day

GCSE results from schools across Leeds will be arriving throughout the day.

We will update this blog as they land, along with photos and videos of students celebrating.

18:27 BST

GCSE results day is finally here!

Thousands of pupils around Leeds anxiously await their results.

We here at the Yorkshire Evening Post wish all students across Leeds, West Yorkshire and the UK the best of luck today.

Pupils celebrate their 2023 GCSE results at Horsforth School.Pupils celebrate their 2023 GCSE results at Horsforth School.
Pupils celebrate their 2023 GCSE results at Horsforth School. | Simon Hulme
Related topics:LeedsGCSEs

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.