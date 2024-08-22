Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thousands of teenagers across Leeds are nervously awaiting their GCSE results.

Hundreds of thousands of pupils across the UK are receiving grades to help them progress on to sixth form, college or training.

Teenagers could face more competition for sixth form and college places this year due a rising number of 16-year-olds in the population, leaders in the education sector have suggested.

In England, exams regulator Ofqual has said it expects this year’s national results to be “broadly similar” to last summer, when grades were brought back in line with pre-pandemic levels.

Follow our live blog below as schools across Leeds confirm their 2024 GCSE results...