GCSE Results Day Leeds 2024: First results arrive for nervous pupils across city - live updates
Hundreds of thousands of pupils across the UK are receiving grades to help them progress on to sixth form, college or training.
Teenagers could face more competition for sixth form and college places this year due a rising number of 16-year-olds in the population, leaders in the education sector have suggested.
In England, exams regulator Ofqual has said it expects this year’s national results to be “broadly similar” to last summer, when grades were brought back in line with pre-pandemic levels.
Last week, 16 and 17-year-olds across Leeds and the UK were celebrating their A Level results.
Follow our live blog below as schools across Leeds confirm their 2024 GCSE results...
Live: GCSE Results Day Leeds 2024
Similar results expected
Follow this blog throughout the day
GCSE results from schools across Leeds will be arriving throughout the day.
We will update this blog as they land, along with photos and videos of students celebrating.
GCSE results day is finally here!
Thousands of pupils around Leeds anxiously await their results.
We here at the Yorkshire Evening Post wish all students across Leeds, West Yorkshire and the UK the best of luck today.
