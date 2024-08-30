Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Leeds Council nursery has been rated by Ofsted inspectors despite its uncertain future.

Little Owls Nursery Shepherds Lane, located on Shepherds Lane, Chapeltown, was rated Good in all four inspected areas - the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

Previously rated Outstanding, the inspection result comes amid growing uncertainty over the nursery’s future as Leeds City Council continues to review its 24 Little owls sites.

Little Owls Nursery Shepherds Lane was rated Good in all four inspected areas. | Little Owls Nursery Shepherds Lane/Google

Ofsted said: “Staff provide a warm, caring environment for children and their families. They strive to promote inclusion and have a strong ethos around the celebration of difference and diversity.

“Children show they feel safe and demonstrate good levels of self-confidence in the nursery. They benefit from regular praise from staff and develop good social skills.”

Children at the nursery are “well prepared for the next stages in their learning” while staff are said to use information gathered from assessments to plan exciting activities and build on children's knowledge.

Staff focus on outdoor learning and provide children with a broad range of experiences, such as hatching chicks from the local farmer, to try and minimise the impact on children.

The report added: “A strength in the nursery is the curriculum for supporting children's personal, social and emotional development. Staff are very good role models and are kind, caring and responsive.

“Children with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) are supported in the nursery. The special educational needs coordinator has good partnerships with other professionals who are involved with children.”

Little Owls Shepherds Lane is one of 12 Little Owls sites where the council is seeking to hold a market testing exercise, to explore a number of options for the future, including establishing potential interest from alternative high-quality providers.

In June, Leeds City Council confirmed the closures of Little Owls centres at Kentmere, Gipton North and Chapel Allerton.

An authority spokesperson said: “Little Owls Nursery Shepherds Lane has been awarded ‘Good’ in Ofsted’s recent inspection.

“Our nursery colleagues can feel proud that the inspection highlighted their success in creating a warm, inclusive environment where children feel safe and confident.”