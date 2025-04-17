Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A history teacher in Leeds has been banned from the profession after being convicted of making indecent photographs of children.

Simon Wood, 45, from Mirfield, was arrested in November 2022 for being in possession of indecent images of children and his devices seized. He later admitted two counts of making indecent photographs of a child and was given a community order at Leeds Crown Court in June 2024.

Following a Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) misconduct panel hearing last month, Mr Wood was banned from teaching indefinitely.

The misconduct panel heard that Mr Wood had worked as a Teacher of History and Subject Manager for Humanities at Wetherby High School, from October 1, 2020 until his resignation on January 17, 2023. The offences were not connected to the school, a spokesperson for Wetherby High School said.

Simon Wood, a former teacher at Wetherby High School, has been banned from the profession after being convicted of making indecent photographs of children. | Tony Johnson

The TRA report said: “The panel noted that, whilst the conduct took place outside the education setting, the nature of the alleged conduct relates directly to the conduct expected of those within the teaching profession and the standards which they are expected to uphold.

“Given the significance of these findings, and the fact that the behaviour concerned related to children, the panel determined that Mr Wood’s actions were clearly relevant to his teaching role and working in an education setting.

“The panel noted that whilst Mr Wood’s behaviour did not lead to a sentence of imprisonment, the actions which culminated in his conviction would be likely to significantly affect the public confidence in the teaching profession if the teacher were allowed to continue teaching.”

Mr Wood was not present at the virtual meeting of the professional conduct panel, which took place on March 27, the TRA said.

On June 3, 2024 Mr Wood was sentenced to a community order for 18 months, the panel heard, with rehabilitation activity requirements, forfeiture of seized devices and payment of a victim surcharge of £114. He was also made the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for 10 years.

The panel noted that while Mr Wood made full admissions to the allegation against him and plead guilty at an early stage, his actions were “pre-meditated, repeated and deliberate” and there was no evidence to suggest that Mr Wood was acting under duress.

Considering its verdict, the TRA misconduct panel added: “Mr Wood's actions were fundamentally incompatible with his being a teacher. This was conduct of a serious nature. The nature and gravity of the offence was a matter of significant concern.

“In this case, Mr Wood had engaged in making indecent images of children, one of which was within the most serious category. The panel considered that this behaviour was on a par with the specific circumstances listed in the Advice that would militate against a review period.

“In the absence of any material advanced by Mr Wood as to sustained rehabilitation or in relation to any measures he has put in place to prevent reoccurrence, the panel could not be satisfied that the conduct would not be repeated.”

As a result, Mr Wood has been banned from teaching indefinitely and the panel ruled that due to the seriousness of the allegations, he would “not be entitled to apply for restoration of his eligibility to teach.”

The ruling means he cannot teach in any school, sixth form college, relevant youth accommodation or children’s home in England.

A spokesperson for Wetherby High School said: “We would like to reassure you that the offence is not connected to the school. The teacher involved was suspended at the point of being arrested and is no longer employed by the school.

“All appropriate safeguarding processes and procedures have been followed. However, if there are any specific concerns, we would ask that these are raised with the Headteacher directly.”