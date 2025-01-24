Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Leeds primary school has retained its Ofsted rating after 10 years.

Greenhill Primary School, located on Gamble Hill Drive, Bramley, was rated good across all five inspected areas - the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and early years provision.

Despite hosting short Ofsted inspections in both 2018 and 2023 respectively, it was the school’s first full inspection since September 2014.

The education watchdog said: “The school’s ethos is warm and welcoming. Right across the school, pupils’ attitudes reflect respect for each other, the wider community and the environment.

“Pupils celebrate difference and are knowledgeable about different faiths. Staff have high expectations of pupils’ conduct. Most pupils meet or exceed these expectations.”

The school has a “broad and effective curriculum”, which continues to rapidly develop. Right from the early years, the school has “high expectations of all pupils”, including those who are disadvantaged and pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND).

In most subjects, the school has identified the important knowledge pupils should learn. This is broken down to carefully match the needs of pupils. Teachers revisit important knowledge to help pupils remember.

Focusing on areas of potential further improvement, inspectors added: “In a small number of wider curriculum subjects, the school has not clearly identified some of the important knowledge and skills that pupils should learn. Where this happens, pupils’ knowledge lacks depth.

“Some pupils do not attend school regularly enough. These pupils miss out on learning opportunities and wider experiences when they are not in school.”

Pupils at Greenhill “learn to manage feelings and be healthy.” Behaviour during lessons and social times is generally positive. The school manages incidents of poor behaviour “highly effectively.”

A strong pastoral system supports pupils’ “emotional development and resilience”, right from the early years.