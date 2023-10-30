A primary school in Leeds has received the green light to build a new multi use games area.

Greenhill Primary School

Greenhill Primary School on Gamble Hill Drive in Bramley received permission to build the new play area by Leeds City Council members last week.

The proposed development is to create a new artificial grass multi-use games area (MUGA) that is 30 metres long by 15 metres wide and enclosed by a three metre-high weld mesh fence.

The site is currently used as a grassed sports area and would be sited to the west of the schools main building and car park and to the north of properties along Gamble Hill Drive.

In its application, the school said that the field would be for the sole use of the school and not for community use.