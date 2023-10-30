Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Greenhill Primary School Bramley: Leeds school gets permission to build new playground

A primary school in Leeds has received the green light to build a new multi use games area.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 30th Oct 2023, 07:30 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 07:30 GMT
Greenhill Primary School

Greenhill Primary School on Gamble Hill Drive in Bramley received permission to build the new play area by Leeds City Council members last week.

The proposed development is to create a new artificial grass multi-use games area (MUGA) that is 30 metres long by 15 metres wide and enclosed by a three metre-high weld mesh fence.

The site is currently used as a grassed sports area and would be sited to the west of the schools main building and car park and to the north of properties along Gamble Hill Drive.

In its application, the school said that the field would be for the sole use of the school and not for community use.

No objections were made my members of the public and the council granted full planning last Tuesday (October 24) with a set of conditions, including that the fencing enclosure should be coated in green paint and that development must start within the next three years.

