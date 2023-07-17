Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds school leavers 2023: 42 photos of Year 6 children waving goodbye to their primary schools

Hundreds of pupils across Leeds are waving goodbye to their primary schools.
Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 17th Jul 2023, 17:06 BST

As Year 6 children and their families prepare for the start of ‘big school’ in September, classes gathered together for one last photograph before the summer holidays begin.

Dozens of primary schools across the city have sent us their Year 6 leavers’ photos, marking the milestone as they get ready to move on. Here are 42 pictures of Leeds Year 6 leavers in 2023.

Clockwise from top left: Birchfield Primary School, Cookridge Primary School, Harewood CofE Primary School and Beeston Primary School

1. Leeds primary school leavers 2023

Clockwise from top left: Birchfield Primary School, Cookridge Primary School, Harewood CofE Primary School and Beeston Primary School Photo: Submitted

Alder Tree Primary Academy, Scott Hall

2. Alder Tree Primary

Alder Tree Primary Academy, Scott Hall Photo: Alder Tree Primary

Alder Tree Primary Academy, Scott Hall

3. Alder Tree Primary

Alder Tree Primary Academy, Scott Hall Photo: Alder Tree Primary

Askwith Primary School, near Otley

4. Askwith Primary School

Askwith Primary School, near Otley Photo: Askwith Primary School

