A primary academy in Leeds has completed an Ofsted ratings turnaround after its first full inspection for six years.

Micklefield CofE Primary Academy, located in Great North Road, Micklefield, was rated Good in all five inspected categories - the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and early years provision.

It completed a ratings turnaround for the school, previously rated Inadequate in July 2019, under the name Micklefield CofE Primary School.

The school’s progress was recorded across five monitoring visits between September 2020 and February 2022, prior to joining the Collaborative Learning Trust in May 2022.

Ofsted inspectors said: “Micklefield Primary Academy is a nurturing and welcoming place. Staff know each pupil well. Pupils feel valued. This is reflected in the many ways they contribute to the life of the school.

“The school has transformed the curriculum over recent years to ensure that it is ambitious and well sequenced. The school has considered the curriculum for mixed-age classes well. It has identified precisely what pupils should learn and when.”

In lessons, teachers “typically provide pupils opportunities” to revisit prior learning. This helps most pupils remember important content. The school has developed staff’s expertise in understanding pupils’ SEND needs and identifies pupils’ needs in a “timely way.”

The report added that children make a strong start in the early years. Staff “prioritise developing children’s understanding of mathematics and literacy especially.” The well-planned indoor and outdoor environment provides exciting learning opportunities.

Pupils are said to “behave well in lessons and around school.” The school’s actions to raise attendance are having a “positive impact,” but attendance rates remain below national figures.

Focusing on areas of further improvement, the education watchdog added: “In some subjects, the delivery of the curriculum is not consistent. This means that pupils do not have sufficient opportunities to revisit or apply the important knowledge and skills they need to.

“The support that pupils with SEND receive is not consistent across the school. As a result, some pupils with SEND do not learn as well as they could. The trust should ensure that there is clarity around the precise support pupils with SEND need.”

Bullying is described as “rare” at Micklefield Primary, where staff have “high expectations of pupils’ behaviour,” and most pupils meet these.

Pupils are “safe in school” and the curriculum helps them identify risks and harmful behaviours. They know how to stay safe online.

Leaders and those responsible for governance are described by inspectors as “highly committed to the school’s improvement journey” and staff benefit from the professional development and school improvement systems provided by the trust.