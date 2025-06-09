Families rely on primary schools to help children master basic skills they’ll need for the rest of their lives.
The country’s national attendance rates show definite room for improvement. The Government’s latest absence and attendance figures, covering the full 2023/24 school year, show that the overall absence rate - the percentage of half-days missed for all pupils - still lingers well above pre-pandemic figures. One in five pupils were also labelled ‘persistently absent’, meaning they missed at least 10% of these half-day sessions.
With more than 250 primary schools in the Leeds City Council area alone, we’ve taken a deep dive into their absences over the past academic year, where children missed classtime for any reason. We’ve created a league table of the city’s state-funded schools with overall absence rates below 3.5% - an outstanding achievement for any school community.
Here are the 16 local schools that met the mark:
1. St Peter's Church of England Primary School, Leeds
At the top of the list is St Peter’s, an Anglican primary academy in the Quarry Hill area with about 257 pupils. It has a notably higher percentage of its pupils meeting the Government’s expected standards in reading, writing and maths than both the local and national average.
In the 2023/24 school year, it had a low overall absence rate of just 1.8%. | Google
2. Beecroft Primary School
Beecroft is a local authority-maintained primary school in the Kirkstall area, with a roll size of about 330 pupils. It too is an academic high achiever, with a higher-than-average proportion of its pupils meeting the expected standards in reading, writing and maths.
In the 2023/24 school year, it had an overall absence rate of 2.4%. | Google
3. Holy Family Catholic Primary School
Holy Family is a local authority-maintained Catholic primary school in the Armley area. It has about 245 pupils, and a higher proportion meeting expected standards in reading, writing and maths than both the local and national averages.
In the 2023/24 school year, it had an overall absence rate of 2.5%. | Google
4. Crossley Street Primary School
Crossley Street is a local authority-maintained primary school in Wetherby. It has about 232 pupils, and is once again an above average academic performer.
In the 2023/24 school year, it had an overall absence rate of 2.9%. | Google
5. Moortown Primary School
This is a local authority-maintained primary school in the Moortown area, with a roll size of 211. It had a much higher proportion of its pupils meet the Government’s expected standards in reading, writing and maths than both the local and national averages last year.
In the 2023/24 school year, it also had an overall absence rate of 2.9%. | Steve Riding/National World
6. Corpus Christi Catholic Primary School
Corpus Christi is a local authority-maintained Catholic primary school in the Halton Moore area. It has a roll size of about 264, and once again, a notably higher-than-average amount of pupils meeting Government standards.
In the 2023/24 school year, it had an overall absence rate of 3.1%. | Google
