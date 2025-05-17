A private school in Leeds has announced plans to expand its nursery provision to two-year-olds.

The Grammar School at Leeds (GSAL) has announced that from September 2025, its nursery will begin welcoming children from the age of two, marking an exciting new chapter in the school’s early years provision.

This expansion comes as part of GSAL’s ongoing commitment to supporting families from the earliest stages of their child’s education, offering a nurturing and stimulating environment built on the school's Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) provision.

Gabrielle Solti, Vice-Principal and Head of GSAL Primary. said: “We are thrilled to be expanding our nursery provision to welcome two-year-olds from September. This exciting development allows us to offer more children the opportunity to experience the exceptional care, learning and sense of community that GSAL is known for.

“Our youngest learners will benefit from a nurturing environment that lays strong foundations for future success, and we look forward to supporting them as they begin their educational journey with us.”

Children must turn three during the academic year - between 1 September 2025 and 31 August 2026 - and will benefit from a smooth and continuous learning journey through to the next stages of their education. Families can contact GSAL’s admissions team at [email protected] or on 0113 228 5113.

Seven public schools in Leeds, including Whitkirk Primary, recently secured government funding to open up hundreds of new nursery places for families and children across Leeds.