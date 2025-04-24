Whitkirk Primary: Leeds school secures £147,000 funding to open new school-based nursery for September 2025
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Whitkirk Primary School, located on Templegate Walk, Temple Newsam, has been awarded £146,980.79 in government funding to establish a new school-based nursery, set to open its doors in September 2025.
As one of only seven schools in Leeds selected to receive this funding, Whitkirk Primary will offer 26 nursery places for three-year-olds, further strengthening its commitment to providing high-quality early years education for the local community.
Templegate Tiny Tots, rated Outstanding by Ofsted in 2024, currently operates out of a spacious rear classroom at the school.
Headteacher Miss Gemma Quarmby said: “We are incredibly proud to be opening our very own school nursery. This new provision will have a lasting impact on our community, providing children with the best possible start to their education and ensuring a smooth transition into primary school.
“Our EYFS setting is already a fantastic environment for young learners, and we are eager to build on this strong foundation to offer even more opportunities for our children.”
Whitkirk Primary already boasts a thriving Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS), with the Reception class consistently oversubscribed. In its most recent Ofsted inspection (March 2023), the school was rated Good overall, with its EYFS provision recognised as Outstanding.
The new nursery will offer a nurturing, engaging environment designed to support early development and prepare children for a successful start to school life.
Whitkirk Primary School is part of Red Kite Learning Trust, a multi academy trust of 16 schools serving over 10,000 children and their families, across North and West Yorkshire.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
Trust Director of Primary Education, Amanda Thornton Jones, added: “At Red Kite Learning Trust, we are committed to providing exceptional learning opportunities from the very start of a child’s educational journey.
“The new nursery at Whitkirk Primary School will ensure more children can benefit from high-quality early years provision, helping to lay strong foundations for future success both in school and beyond.”
Prospective families are invited to attend an Open Evening on Wednesday, May 14 at 5pm to learn more about the new provision and meet the team.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.