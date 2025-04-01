Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds City Council has secured a £10 million funding boost to further the city’s post-16 education provision.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Government’s Department for Education has confirmed that the £10 million grant will be awarded directly to Leeds City Council to create more learning spaces within post-16 education settings.

Like other major cities across England, Leeds has seen a demographic increase in 16-18-year-olds over the last three years, leading to a projected gap in the number of further education places available across the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A £10 million grant will be awarded directly to Leeds City Council to create more post-16 learning spaces. | NW/Adobe Stock

Last month, council leaders approved plans to expand the post-16 SEND provision at Broomfield South SILC, while Temple Moor High School recently unveiled its new £2.6 million sixth form building.

Coun Helen Hayden, Leeds City Council’s executive member for children and families, said: “Leeds is an incredible city for people of all ages to learn and further their education, with a range of nationally-recognised colleges and institutions providing many learning, training and apprenticeship opportunities.

“The pressures we face are not unique to Leeds, with all core cities nationally grappling with similar challenges, but we remain committed to finding a solution.

“To that end, we have made great strides so far to address the pressing need for further places, working closely with FE providers, community stakeholders and the Department for Education.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This £10m additional funding is a major boost in helping us to provide the physical spaces and learning environments needed to enable more students to continue their education and enjoy the best possible opportunities here in Leeds.”

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has estimated the population of 16, 17 and 18-year-olds will continue to rise until 2030, levelling out at just under 30,000.

Since 2023, the council has been working extensively with partners across Leeds to address the need for provision, resulting in 900 new post-16 places created to meet shortfalls in areas of greatest need.

The new £10 million grant will support the development of further capacity within the city.