Leeds primary school starters 2024: 62 adorable pictures of reception children starting school

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 25th Nov 2024, 04:45 BST

Hundreds of children across Leeds have started primary school in recent months.

September was an exciting yet daunting month for parents and reception age children as they embarked on the learning journey for the first time.

Your child’s first day of school is a treasured day and we are marking this special occasion with this adorable photo gallery.

Here at the Yorkshire Evening Post, we invited schools across Leeds to send in their class pictures.

If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.

Below are 62 pictures showing happy youngsters across the city, smiling side-by-side with their new friends as they settle into their first year of school life.

Adel Primary School - Reception Class

1. Adel Primary School

Adel Primary School - Reception Class | Submit

Photo Sales
Armley Park Primary School - Reception Class

2. Armley Park Primary School

Armley Park Primary School - Reception Class | Submit

Photo Sales
Beeston Hill St Luke's Primary School - Class RS

3. Beeston Hill St Luke's Primary School

Beeston Hill St Luke's Primary School - Class RS | Submit

Photo Sales
Beeston Hill St Luke's Primary School - Class RMD

4. Beeston Hill St Luke's Primary School

Beeston Hill St Luke's Primary School - Class RMD | Submit

Photo Sales
Beeston Primary School - Class FSDE

5. Beeston Primary School

Beeston Primary School - Class FSDE | Submit

Photo Sales
Beeston Primary School - Class FSSD

6. Beeston Primary School

Beeston Primary School - Class FSSD | Submit

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 11
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsPrimary Schools
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice