Headteacher lets Leeds schoolchildren start later after England v Italy Euros 2020 final

Chris Dyson outside Parklands Primary School.

Chris Dyson, head of Parklands Primary, in Seacroft, said children can start at the later time of 10.30am.

He said this is in case children are tired after a late start.

However, he added that parents that need to drop their children off at the usual time still can.

England are playing Italy in the UEFA Euro 2020 final on Sunday, July 11.

Kick off is at 8pm, meaning it could be quite late when the match finishes and children are able to get to bed.

Mr Dyson said: "Monday...Children at Parklands Primary can arrive at 1030am as we celebrate the first major #EURO2020 final ever.

"If child care issues it is business as normal.

"The 1030am option is in case the children are tired staying up until potentially 1115pm.

"Rather a late start than an absence".

It comes after a carpentry company in Leeds decided to give his staff Monday off following the final.

Curtis Sidebottom, 26, and his brother Mason. 30, own CS CARPENTRY PROJECTS LTD based out of Pudsey.

The pair employ eight people - all of which will be given a paid holiday on Monday, the day after England's crunch match against Italy.

Speaking to the YEP, Curtis said he made his decision after speaking to a dad of one of his employees - who was in tears following the victory against Denmark.