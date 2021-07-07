The brilliant pictures of Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips celebrating England's passage to Euros final and tribute to Granny Val
LEEDS United midfielder Kalvin Phillips played the full duration of England's Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark at Wembley and the celebratory pictures told their own tale.
Thursday, 8th July 2021, 12:30 am
Phillips has started all six of England s games at Euro 2020 and was only taken off during the second half of the quarter-final against Ukraine to avoid another booking which would have led to a suspension.
With the yellow card count wiped clean, Phillips again lined up against the Danes and produced a particularly strong second half showing as England booked a date in Sunday's final against Italy with a 2-1 victory after extra time.
Here are a selection of the best pictures of the Whites midfielder celebrating via Getty Images.
Page 1 of 3